LOUISVILLE - The Western Kentucky women's basketball team knew it would see tough competition to start the regular season, with five straight games against teams that played in last year's NCAA Tournament to begin the year.
The Lady Toppers got their first taste of that Tuesday, falling to a new-look Louisville team 75-56 in the regular-season opener at the KFC Yum! Center.
"I thought we played hard," Western Kentucky coach Greg Collins said. "I know there's not an Asia Durr on this roster for Jeff (Walz), but by the end of the season, this team's going to be really tough to beat."
Whitney Creech scored the first points of the season for the Lady Toppers (0-1) with a fast-break layup to take a 2-0 lead, but it was followed 13 seconds later from Elizabeth Balogun's first 3-pointer of the night. From there, the Cardinals (1-0) didn't trail again.
With a 9-8 lead, Louisville got back-to-back 3-pointers from Balogun to take a 15-8 lead with 4:48 to play in the period. She finished with 15 points, going 5-for-6 from beyond the arc.
"I was really impressed with the way she shot the basketball," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "She starts off 5-for-5 I believe from three and had some good looks. I thought her teammates did a really nice job of finding her when she was open and then she stepped up and made them."
It came after WKU's 72-60 come-from-behind exhibition victory over Kentucky Wesleyan on Thursday. The Panthers knocked down 12 3-pointers in the tuneup, including 6-of-10 in the first quarter.
"I think we've gotten better from the last game to this game. We didn't do a good job of taking that game plan knowing (Balogun) was a good shooter and even after she had made a couple we had talked about it on the bench and in the huddles to make sure we cover," Collins said. "We still haven't grown in that area enough, but we're going to."
The Cardinals held a 21-13 lead after the first quarter and took a 34-25 lead into halftime. Sherry Porter, who got the start after coming off the bench Thursday, led all scorers through two quarters with 13 points. She finished with 15.
Louisville pulled ahead early in the third quarter with a 7-0 run off a layup from Jazmine Jones, a 3-pointer from Dana Evans and a jumper from Bionca Dunham. WKU cut its deficit to single-digits twice in the period -- once at 48-39 with a second-chance layup from Raneem Elgedawy and again at 51-43 with two free throws from Sandra Skinner -- but was outscored 20-13 in the fourth and couldn't pull closer.
"I expected it to be a good game. They're a good basketball team. Greg does a really nice job with them," Walz said. "Dee Givens is a first team all-conference player for them, I love their post player, I thought Porter played really, really well, Creech -- she just controls that team and does a great job. They're going to win a lot of basketball games."
Dana Evans scored 15 points in the second half and finished with 19 for Louisville. Behind Balogun's 15 were Elizabeth Dixon and Bionca Dunham with 10 each. Dixon also had a game-high 13 rebounds, including seven of the team's 16 on the offensive end. Louisville hosts Murray State on Friday.
Entering Tuesday's game, Collins was hoping to limit the Cardinals in transition and take care of defensive boards. He was pleased with how hard the Lady Toppers played, but said the team needs to continue to grow in its passing, especially into the post.
"We let Dixon get off on the offensive boards in the first half," the second-year WKU head coach said. "In the first half I think we allowed seven offensive rebounds and Dixon had five of those. The fact that we held the team to two offensive boards was pretty positive."
Dee Givens, who came off the bench and was scoreless in the first half, had 13 points and Whitney Creech had 10. Elgedawy, WKU's second-leading returning scorer, had eight points and eight rebounds. The Lady Toppers will travel to Mercer on Friday.
