Western Kentucky's women's golf team moved from tied for 11th after the opening round to solo eighth after Round 2, improving by 13 strokes as a team Monday at the UNF Collegiate in Jacksonville, Fla.
After shooting 26-over 314 as a team in the first round, WKU shaved 13 shots to fire a 13-over 301 in the second round at the par-72, 5,926-yard Jacksonville Golf & Country Club.
Lady Topper senior Abigail Smee sits towards the top of the leaderboard as an individual, tied for 11th with one round to play. She carded a pair of 3-over 75s on Monday to finish at 6-over 150 for the two rounds. Smee was one shot out of a top-10 finish and four shots from the top five.
Just behind Smee was fellow senior Mary Joiner and junior Megan Clarke. Joiner shot a 5-over 77 followed by a 2-over 74, while Clarke turned in a first-round 78 and a second-round 73, the best round of the day for WKU. The duo tied for 16th at 7-over 151 for the day.
Freshman Sarah Arnold was tied for 48th after shooting a 78 and 79 for a 36-hole total of 13-over. Senior Bailey Tyree carded an 9-over 81 and 8-over 80 on Monday to tie for 59th. Junior Olivia Reed improved by 13 shots from the first to second rounds, shooting an 88 and 75. She was tied for 69th on the leaderboard.
WKU will tee off at 7:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday in a shotgun start.
