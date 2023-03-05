Western Kentucky's women's tennis team claimed a 4-0 victory over host Saint Louis on Saturday in O’Fallon, Ill.
The Lady Toppers improved to 8-6, while Saint Louis moved to 7-3.
“Big win on the road against Saint Louis, a team that had only two losses on the year,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “We played exceptional doubles today at No. 1 and No. 2. Great win by Sayda (Hernandez) at No. 2 to clinch the match. We were all so happy to see Samantha Martinez get the doubles record today, the 38th of her career.”
The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the first time in three matches, winning on courts one and two. Martinez and Mariana Zegada earned the win on court two, not dropping a game, winning 6-0. With the win, Martinez picked up her 38th career doubles victory, breaking the record for the most doubles wins in program history formerly held by her former teammate Cora-Lynn von Dungern (2019-21).
Following that, Paola Cortez and Hernandez claimed the doubles point for the Lady Toppers, winning 6-3 on court one.
In singles, three Lady Toppers won to finish the match and get the dual match win. Sofia Blanco got the second point for WKU, winning in straight sets at No. 4, 6-2, 6-0, improving to 8-5 on the year. On court three, Rachel Hermanova notched her 11th win of the year in 14 matches, 6-3, 6-4, claiming the third point for WKU. Hernandez finished the match, earning the win at No. 2, 6-1, 6-4.
The final three matches went unfinished resulting in the final tally being 4-0, in favor of the Lady Toppers.
WKU Twas set to play Sunday against host SIU Edwardsville.