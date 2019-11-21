Western Kentucky's volleyball team collected four of Conference USA’s six superlative honors for the 2019 season Thursday.
The Lady Toppers’ trio of first team all-conference selections all went on to earn individual awards as Paige Briggs was selected Freshman of the Year, Nadia Dieudonne earned Setter of the Year recognition and Lauren Matthews brought home Player of the Year honors. Leading the program to one of its best seasons yet, Travis Hudson was voted as the league’s Coach of the Year.
No. 19-ranked WKU is the first team in C-USA history to win four superlative awards in the same season.
Matthews, an Indianapolis native, spent nearly a month leading all of NCAA volleyball in hitting percentage and ranks second with a .454 clip entering the postseason. Throughout the season, Matthews earned four of the league’s Offensive Player of the Week honors in addition to setting WKU’s single-match hitting percentage record at .882. In league matches, Matthews worked at a .483 mark. The sophomore posted 399 kills in the regular season with 205 in C-USA matches. Matthews has also tallied 119 blocks for a 1.20 blocks per set average this season. She has 32 solo blocks (10th on WKU’s single season list) and 87 block assists.
Hudson collected the C-USA Coach of the Year award for the third time in six years in the league. He now owns eight conference Coach of the Year honors across his 25 seasons at the helm. After the team was predicted to finish third in the league’s preseason poll, Hudson led WKU to a 28-1 regular-season record and a 14-0 record in C-USA as the Lady Tops won their fifth championship in six years.
Briggs, Conference USA’s 2019 Freshman of the Year, made her presence felt on the conference scene, claiming three of the first four Freshman of the Week accolades. She went on to finish the season even stronger, winning four of the final five honors. The Ortonville, Mich., native posted 14 double-double performances across the season, including one at both No. 17 Rice and No. 24 Louisville. Briggs started all 99 sets for the Lady Tops this season as a six-rotation player and racked up 326 kills and 305 digs across the season while working at a .290 hitting clip. In C-USA matches, the rookie operated at a .312 hitting clip with 156 kills and 124 digs.
Also in her first season as a Lady Topper, junior setter Dieudonne was named the C-USA Setter of the Year. Before her first team all-conference honor a day prior, the Louisville native had not earned a collegiate postseason honor. Dieudonne racked up eight double-doubles for WKU including the rare 20-20 feat in her first-ever match as a Lady Topper. Throughout the regular season, she earned half of C-USA’s Setter of the Week awards with six honors.
Dieudonne led the squad to a collective .299 hitting percentage on the season, which ranks third in all of the NCAA. Dieudonne registered 1,085 assists through the regular season along with 230 digs, 81 kills and 36 block assists – all of which are career highs for the junior. She averaged 10.96 assists per set overall and climbs to 11.28 per set in C-USA matches.
WKU spent the final six weeks of the regular season ranked in the AVCA Coaches Poll after receiving votes for four weeks. The Lady Toppers posted the best regular season win percentage in program history with a 28-1 record (.966) – leading the nation in both wins and win percentage – as well as sweeps with 20. Entering the postseason, WKU rides a 24-match win streak that dates back to its loss at No. 24 Louisville on Sept. 6.
