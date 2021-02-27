The Western Kentucky women's basketball team missed out on an opportunity to come away with a sweep at Florida International on Saturday.
The Lady Toppers had a chance to take a lead at the free-throw line with less than two seconds remaining at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, but couldn't convert and fell to the Panthers 82-79.
Down 80-79, Ally Collett was fouled driving to the basket with 1.9 seconds left, giving the Lady Toppers an opportunity to tie the game or take a late lead. The WKU (7-13 overall, 6-8 Conference USA) freshman guard missed the first shot and made the second, but the make was waved off for a lane violation on Meral Abdelgawad. Emerald Ekpiteta made two free throws at the other end to close out the FIU (11-11, 8-8) victory.
"I think it was one of the worst calls I've seen," WKU coach Greg Collins told ESPN 102.7's Brett Williams after the game. "Even if it was close, you don't make that call if you're a quality referee, and apparently we don't have quality referees calling all of our games, so if you're a quality referee you don't make that call in that situation. I told her there are lane violations that close of a call throughout the whole game. She said it was there and I watched the replay and it was not there.
"I think, one, she had an agenda. I think she had an agenda in her mind and she had already decided she was going to do something and so that's what it is. At the end of the day, I can't do anything about that. We had a free throw before that we could have made, we had numerous opportunities, and I think some of that, and I've told the players throughout the season – in practice we've had penalties for it and they got chewed out at halftime for complaining to the referees – that they've got to shut up and play the game. It wasn't necessarily Ally Collett or Meral Abdelgawad, but we've got players that will not stop refereeing and just play the game, and so consequently that comes back and gets you in those situations, and I think that was a very junior varsity call."
WKU entered the fourth quarter up 68-67 after a 3-pointer from Collett in the closing seconds of the third quarter and held a 74-72 lead for over two minutes midway through the final frame, but FIU used a 7-0 run to pull ahead by five with three minutes remaining and held the lead for the remainder.
Abdelgawad led WKU with 29 points, five rebounds and seven assists and Raneem Elgedawy had 22 points and 19 rebounds.
Jiselle Thomas had 22 points for FIU, Fujika Nimmo had 16, Ekpiteta had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kyla Nelson had 10 points.
The Lady Toppers held a 20-18 lead at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 28-20 in the second and trailed by six heading into the break. FIU went ahead by nine twice in the third – the largest lead by either team in the game – before the Lady Toppers used a 15-3 run to regain the lead with 4:30 left in the period.
WKU beat FIU 66-56 on Friday in the first game of the series behind a 23-point performance from Fatou Pouye. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to travel to Old Dominion to close out the regular season next weekend.
