The Western Kentucky women's golf team moved up a spot on the team leaderboard Tuesday as it shot 11-over 295 in the second round of the Callaway Gardens Invitational hosted by South Alabama. The Lady Toppers advanced to seventh after 36 holes and are four shots behind Conference USA foe UAB.
Senior Megan Clarke remained in contention Tuesday with an even-par 71. The captain is currently at 1-over 143 and tied for sixth. She is one shot out of the top five individuals and four strokes back from leader Sophie Burks of Middle Tennessee. Clarke closed out her round with birdies on three of her final seven holes.
A major highlight of the day for the Lady Toppers was freshman Rachel Rich’s 10-shot improvement from the first to second rounds. The South Carolina native carded a 3-over 74 Tuesday to count for WKU’s team score.
Both graduate senior Mary Joiner and sophomore Sarah Arnold shot 4-over 75 to round out the Lady Topper scoring. Joiner is 6-over through 36 holes and is tied for 17th, three strokes outside the top 10. Redshirt senior Teri Doss shot 5-over 76 in the second round and is tied with Arnold for 50th at 13-over 155.
Senior Olivia Reed also shot 7-over 76 Tuesday and is currently tied for 44th. In her first start of the season for the Lady Toppers, Reed is at 11-over 153 after two rounds.
Freshman Addie Westbrook is competing as an individual at the Invitational and shot a second-round 10-over 81. She is currently 60th on the individual leaderboard.
WKU is set to tee off in the final round of the Callaway Gardens Invitational on Wednesday.
