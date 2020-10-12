Western Kentucky's women's golf team improved by five strokes from the first to second round on Monday to move up the leaderboard and tie for fifth at the Lady Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Ark.
WKU were at 19-over 595 through two rounds, seven shots back from host Arkansas State.
Graduate senior Mary Joiner led the Lady Tops with a first-round 3-over 75 followed by a 2-under 70 at the par-72, 6,565-yard Sage Meadows Country Club. She was in eighth place at just 1-over 145. Joiner was also three shots out of the top five.
Following Joiner in scoring on the day was freshman Rylea Marcum. The Georgetown native carded a 5-over 77 followed by an even-par 72 to finish at 5-over 149 on Monday. Redshirt senior Teri Doss had both of her 18-hole scores count for the Lady Toppers with a 2-over 74 and 5-over 77. Marcum was tied for 24th, while Doss was tied for 35th.
Sophomore Sarah Arnold improved by two strokes from round to round shooting, 5-over 77 and 3-over 75. Arnold closed out her second round with a birdie on her third-to-last hole.
Senior Megan Clarke led the squad in the first round with a 2-over 74. Her second-round score of 7-over 79 landed her at a 9-over 153 as she was tied for 47th alongside Arnold.
Carding a 2-over 74 and 3-over 75 was freshman Rachel Rich. The South Carolina native, competing as an individual at the Classic, was tied for 24th with a 36-hole total of 5-over 149.
WKU, as a team, finished ahead of fellow Conference USA competitors Middle Tennessee, UAB and Southern Miss following Monday's second round.
