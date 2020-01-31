The Western Kentucky women's basketball team treated Thursday's matchup with Florida Atlantic like a championship game, and it paid off with a 68-59 victory.
That mindset isn't changing for Saturday's 2 p.m. game against Florida International at E.A. Diddle Arena, where the Lady Toppers are unbeaten this season, nor will it for the remainder of the regular season.
"Each game is critical, and not just for us. It's critical for almost every team in this conference because the conference is as tough – tougher – than it's been since we've been in here and everybody is capable of beating everybody else," WKU coach Greg Collins said following Thursday's win. "You've got to have that mindset that there's not a night off.
" ... If you're going to have a shot at the bye, if you're going to have a shot at this conference, you've got to show up every night and you've got to have that mindset regardless of what that opponent's conference record is."
Thursday's win moved WKU (13-6 overall, 5-3 Conference USA) to a perfect 7-0 in Bowling Green this season. The Lady Toppers have now won nine straight games at Diddle dating back to last season. More importantly for WKU, it meant avoiding another loss in a balanced C-USA. Rice and Old Dominion remain atop the standings at 8-0 and 7-1 respectively, but the Lady Toppers are bunched with four three-loss teams. WKU has beaten two of those – UAB and Middle Tennessee – and UTEP is the other.
FIU (5-15, 2-7) is last in C-USA, but WKU won't be overlooking the Panthers. FIU won at Marshall on Thursday 68-65, while the Lady Toppers narrowly escaped the Cam Henderson Center less than a week ago thanks to a furious fourth-quarter rally.
"I think in this conference, anybody can beat anybody on any given night," WKU senior point guard Whitney Creech said after Thursday's game. "Anybody can come in and knock down some shots and stuff like that. We just can't overlook them. We have to prepare like we're playing any other team in the country and just come out and play hard and rebound."
WKU's win over FAU on Thursday came with a big night from Raneem Elgedawy, who is now averaging 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. She finished with 28 points and 18 rebounds against the Owls, capturing her C-USA-leading ninth double-double of the season less than 16 minutes into the game. The 28 points tied a career high she set in last year's 94-82 win over FIU in Miami. Dee Givens, who had 25 points Thursday, scored 31 points in that game. Givens is now averaging 16.3 points and Creech, who scored all eight of her points Thursday in the final three minutes of the third quarter to give the Lady Toppers a 20-point advantage, is averaging 14.3.
"We're taking each game as a championship. It's really important that we come in and play every game so we can get that bye in the conference tournament," Creech said. "I think we did a pretty good job of getting the lead up. We have to do a better job of keeping that lead and extending it. That's something we want to improve on when we come play Saturday and continuing in conference play."
WKU continued a rough shooting stretch since the start of C-USA in the win over FAU. The Lady Toppers shot 3-for-22 (13.6 percent) from 3-point range and are now 36-for-172 (20.9 percent) from beyond the arc against conference teams.
FIU enters with the 10th-ranked scoring defense in C-USA, allowing an average of 66.2 points per game, and has the worst scoring offense at 53.1 points per game. The Panthers' minus 5.3 turnover margin and minus 4.2 rebounding margins are worst in the league. WKU outrebounded FAU 43-27 to move to 11-0 this season when outrebounding the opponent.
Jiselle Thomas is the only Panther averaging double-digit points per game this season. The 5-foot-9 junior guard is averaging 10.7 points, while Chelsea Guimaraes is averaging 9.8, Fujika Nimmo 8.8 and Diene Diane 7.8.
WKU leads the all-time series 30-9 and has won six straight against FIU. The Lady Toppers follow Saturday's game with games at Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss next week.
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (5-15, 2-7) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (13-6, 5-3)
2 p.m., Saturday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
Cheyanne Daniels, f, 6-5, fr. (2.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Fujika Nimmo, g, 5-8, fr. (8.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Chelsea Guimaraes, c, 6-3, r-sr. (9.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg); Diene Diane, g, 5-10, jr. (7.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Bre'Osha Scott, g, 5-6, sr. (3.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (16.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (17.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (14.3 ppg, 3.5 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (6.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
Television
C-USA TV
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Tiara Malcom (23-82 fourth season; 23-82 overall), FIU; Greg Collins (33-21 second season; 33-21 overall), WKU.
Series record
Western Kentucky leads the series 30-9 (WKU won the last meeting 94-82 on Jan. 17, 2018, in Miami).
Last time out
FIU won 68-65 at Marshall on Thursday; WKU won 68-59 at home against FAU on Thursday.
