Western Kentucky track & field rising senior Nicole Ogorek earned a selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Friday.
The Bloomington, Ill., native marks the second selection in the last three seasons and 21st selection in program history.
"Nikki is exactly what we think of when we say student-athlete,” Brent Chumbley, WKU's director of cross country/track & field, said in a news release. “She works just as hard in the classroom as she does on the track and is more than deserving of this honor. Nikki is an outstanding young woman in every facet of life and this is just one more thing that tells everyone what we on The Hill already know.”
CoSIDA Academic nominees must be a significant contributor to the team while carrying at least a 3.3 grade-point average. Competing in all five Conference USA Championship meets of her career to date, the pole vaulter owns a 4.00 GPA while studying visual arts at WKU.
Ogorek cleared an indoor personal-best mark of 3.60 meters (11 feet, 9.75 inches) at the 2018 C-USA Championships and owns an outdoor personal best of 3.87 meters to go along with 14 career top-10 pole vault finishes to date.
Off the track, Ogorek has spent six semesters on the WKU President’s List and is a three-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal honoree.
With All-District honors, Ogorek is eligible for the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot. WKU is looking for its 10th-ever Academic All-American and first since 2009.
