The Western Kentucky soccer team has put itself in a position to move in front of the pack in Conference USA.
The Lady Toppers take a 4-0-0 C-USA record into Friday's 6 p.m. match at the WKU Soccer Complex against an Old Dominion team with an identical league record.
"The season's been an incredible joy," WKU soccer coach Jason Neidell said Wednesday. "All the credit to our student-athletes – they have been exceptional in every respect. Their preparation for matches, their total buy-in, their commitment to the game, their commitment to winning, their commitment to each other – it's just been a really fun ride up to this point and we're just excited to be in the mix to be having this conversation right now."
WKU has gotten off to a strong start after claiming last year's regular-season C-USA East Division title. The Lady Toppers take a 9-1-0 overall mark into Friday's C-USA match, are 31st nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll and have an RPI that ranks 16th in the country. WKU's lone loss this season came 1-0 against Ole Miss.
Now, WKU has an opportunity to move ahead of the pack in C-USA.
The Lady Toppers have beaten Marshall, Middle Tennessee, UAB and Rice so far in their C-USA slate and sit atop the pack in the East with ODU, which also has 12 points with league wins over UTSA, UAB, Middle Tennessee and Marshall. The Monarchs are coming off a 1-0 nonconference loss to East Carolina and sit at 8-3 overall.
Both teams have been stingy defensively this fall. WKU leads the league in goals allowed with just 0.5 allowed per game, while ODU sits second with 0.64 goals allowed per game. WKU and ODU are fourth and fifth in the league with 1.70 and 1.64 goals per game.
"I'm just going to say that ODU is an enormous challenge," Neidell said. "They are a very good team defensively. They don't give up a lot of opportunities on goal, and then they are very dynamic and creative building through the middle of the field. They're going to present some pretty big challenges for us.
"Hard to say exactly how it's going to play out, but I think your guess is as good as mine – it should probably be a low-scoring but entertaining affair."
The two teams battled to a 1-1 tie last season in Norfolk, Va. The result of that game put WKU into the league tournament and set up a shot for it to win C-USA's East Division, which it did with a 1-0 win over Charlotte in the regular-season finale.
Although each team still has a significant portion of the regular season still ahead, Friday's match could make a major difference in the final league standings. WKU follows with league matches against an FIU team with just 2 points, an FAU team team picked in the preseason poll to win the division that currently has 5 points and a Charlotte team that has 7 points. ODU follows with the same opponents in a different order, starting with Charlotte.
"I think our team has a lot of confidence right now, but we're also just kind of appreciative and grateful of the process," Neidell said. "We know the success we're having can really end in the blink of an eye because soccer is a game that there's just breaks in the game – an inch here or an inch there or a second here or a second there and the game just changes instantly. We recognize that and we just feel a little bit humbled by our success, but know that we've got to keep working hard to maintain it.
"This weekend is a tough game. ODU is an exceptional team, and we're going to be in for a big battle."