The Western Kentucky women's basketball team will open Conference USA play with two games at E.A. Diddle Arena this week.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to face Southern Miss on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and will follow with a home game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m. to begin their league slate.
WKU (7-4) hasn't played since a double-overtime victory at Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 17 – it had a game scheduled for Dec. 22 at Belmont canceled – and the Lady Toppers enter with wins in six of their last seven games.
Meral Abdelgawad leads WKU with 18.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game – marks that are second and seventh in C-USA, respectively – while Mya Meredith and Alexis Mead each add double-digit scoring with 11.5 and 11.4 points per game.
The Lady Toppers were picked to finish 12th of the 14 schools in C-USA in the league's preseason poll.
Southern Miss enters at 8-3 and won five straight games before dropping its nonconference finale against Richmond. Domonique Davis leads the Golden Eagles with 14.3 points per game, while Melyia Grayson adds 12.6 and a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game.
Louisiana Tech also enters the C-USA portion of the season at 8-3 and is scheduled to open league play Thursday at Marshall before taking on WKU on Saturday.
SOUTHERN MISS (8-3) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (7-4)
6:30 p.m. Thursday /E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
SOUTHERN MISS
Brikayla Gray, g, 5-8, so. (6.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Domonique Davis, g, 5-6, jr. (14.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg); Daishai Almond, g, 5-9, sr. (8.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Macy Weaver, f, 6-3, gr. (7.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Melyia Grayson, c, 6-3, so. (12.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Selma Kulo, f, 6-4, so. (2.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Mya Meredith, g, 5-11, fr. (11.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Alexis Mead, g, 5-5, fr. (11.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, sr. (18.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg); Macey Blevins, g, 5-10, fr. (8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Television
Radio
ESPNKY 102.7 FM
Coaches
Joye Lee-McNelis (278-254, 18th year; 507-410 overall), Southern Miss; Greg Collins (56-42, fourth year; 56-42 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 6-4 (the Lady Toppers won the last meeting 81-65 on Feb. 8, 2020, in Hattiesburg, Miss.)
Last time out
Southern Miss lost at home to Richmond 87-75 on Dec. 20; Western Kentucky won at Fairleigh Dickinson in double overtime 92-88 on Dec. 17.