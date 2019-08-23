The Western Kentucky soccer team put together its largest shutout margin of victory in a season opener in program history as four Lady Toppers found the back of the net in Thursday's 5-0 win over Belmont at the WKU Soccer Complex.
Freshman Ansley Cate struck twice in the opening 10 minutes, with Katie Erwin, Ambere Barnett and Chelsea Moore rounding out the goal scorers for the Lady Toppers. All five goals came from underclassmen as Cate and Erwin scored in their official regular-season debuts. WKU topped its previous best season-opening shutout margin of 4-0 set in a victory over Grambling State in 2005.
“I like how hard we came out tonight, I thought we played with a great mentality and incredible intensity,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “I thought we scored some critical goals, especially getting that second one right away after the first. Then after being up 3-0 at halftime, we came out in the second half and immediately scored another. Those critical five minutes at the beginning and end of halves are important in soccer; we really took care of those and made it difficult on Belmont tonight.”
WKU (1-0) jumped on the Bruins (0-1) with an 18-2 edge in shot attempts, outshooting Belmont 13-7 in the opening 45 minutes. The Lady Toppers also held the Bruins without a corner on the night and allowed just three shots on goal while putting 10 of their own on frame. WKU’s five goals are its second-most ever in a season-opening match, trailing only the seven scored at UT Martin in 2016.
In goal, Anne-Marie Ulliac and Afton Schraml combined for the shutout victory for WKU, with Ulliac playing the first 75 minutes before giving way to the true freshman. Ulliac finished with three saves, while Schraml was not pressed into action. For Belmont, Lily Herman played the full 90 minutes in goal and made five saves while also surrendering WKU’s five goals.
WKU will return to action at 1 p.m. CDT Sunday as the Lady Toppers make the trip to Lexington to face in-state rival Kentucky. The two sides have not met since a scoreless draw Sept. 18, 2009, and WKU will be seeking its first-ever win in the series against the Wildcats. Sunday’s match will be carried live on the SEC Network+ as well as ESPN3.
