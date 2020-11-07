Over 11 months after their final match of the 2019 season and a canceled 2020 season-opening match, Western Kentucky's volleyball team finally got its season underway with a 3-0 sweep of UAB on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Lady Toppers worked at a .351 hitting clip while holding the Blazers to a .182 average.
“It sure is nice to be back out there playing,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “We’re really happy for this opportunity and can’t say enough good things about what (WKU athletic director) Todd Stewart and our administration has done to get us to the point that we could actually compete and play. It means so much to our kids. It’s absolutely something that will make us better moving forward.”
WKU will carry its 1-0 record into the spring campaign. The match was also the season-opener for UAB as the Blazers are now 0-1.
UAB had just one lead in the match went it opened the day with a quick 2-0 advantage. After five ties, with the last at 6-all, a Kayland Jackson kill gave the Lady Tops the lead and they didn't trail again. WKU pushed ahead to a 23-13 lead with a Katie Isenbarger kill before Nadia Dieudonne closed the set with an ace a few points later at 25-14.
In the first frame, WKU racked up 12 kills, five blocks and two aces.
Second-set action saw WKU jump out to a quick 5-0 lead, a run that included Ashley Hood’s second ace of the match. She also registered an ace in the opening frame on her first serve of the season. WKU pushed out to a 10-4 advantage and another Dieudonne ace made the lead 20-14 and forced a UAB timeout. The Blazers scored three of the next four points out of the break before three straight Avri Davis kills gave WKU a 24-17 advantage. After a UAB kill, Davis closed the set with her fifth kill of the frame.
Matthews opened the third frame with back-to-back kills before a UAB attack error gave the Lady Toppers a 3-0 lead. WKU again hit double-digits with a 10-4 lead over the Blazers thanks to a block by Katie Isenbarger and Paige Briggs. UAB opted for a timeout trailing 16-9 and began closing the gap out of the stoppage. The Blazers powered all the way back to trail by just one at 23-22 before Matthews struck for kills on two of the last three points to secure the season-opening victory for WKU.
“As far as how we played, it was exactly how I thought it would be,” Hudson continued. “It was rough around the edges at times but to be honest, we actually played pretty clean volleyball through two sets. Overall just happy for our players to have the opportunity."
Matthews led WKU with 14 kills and a .571 hitting percentage in the victory. She finished with five block assists and a dig as well.
Briggs also recorded double-digit kills with 11 on 22 errorless swings for a .500 attack clip. The sophomore coupled that with 11 digs for her first double-double outing of the season and 16th of her career.
Dieudonne led the Lady Topper offense to a .351 hitting percentage with 39 assists, six digs, two blocks and a kill. Davis made her first start for WKU and finished with six kills, two digs and two blocks.
