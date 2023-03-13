The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team will continue its season facing Kansas University in the opening round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament at 5 p.m. CDT on Friday.
After finishing runner-up in the Conference USA Tournament, WKU earned the automatic bid to the 64-team field, but will have to begin on the road against a Power-5 school. Kansas is 19-11 this season, 13-3 at home.
WKU coach Greg Collins said it is a great chance for his team to continue to play together.
“That’s the key, to continue to grow – to continue to get better and get some tournament experience,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “We get to go on the road and play another Power-5 team. We started the season playing Vanderbilt here at home, Missouri on the road. Now we get to test ourselves against a really good Big 12 team on the road and see how we improved and how much we have improved.”
WKU enters the tournament 19-13 after falling to Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA championship game. WKU began the season 4-8, but came together to finish 14-6 in conference play during the regular season before advancing to the tournament championship game for the first time since 2018.
“This team has continued to improve, work hard and kind of find their way,” Collins said. “We always felt like we could compete at the top of the conference and we had a couple of opportunities to step into first place or win a championship. We came up a little short in both of those and so I think we earned the right to play in this. Our vision, our goal was always to win the conference and play in the NCAA Tournament. We didn’t quite reach that goal, (but) this is still a great opportunity. A good opportunity to continue to practice. A good opportunity to test ourselves.
“There aren’t a lot of teams that get to continue to play. We get to continue to practice and we get to continue to play.”
WKU is one of four Conference USA teams to make the WNIT field. Rice, UTEP and Louisiana Tech also received bids to the tournament. Like the Lady Toppers, all three will play first-round matchups on the road.
“This conference was as tightly matched this season as it has been in a long time,” Collins said. “This year I really feel like with the exception of Middle Tennessee kind of separating themselves, everybody was really closely matched night in and night out.
“I’m happy for Rice and UTEP and Louisiana Tech. I think they are deserving of it as well. They had great seasons. They had great teams.”
Middle Tennessee advanced to the semifinals of the WNIT last season, a springboard to this year’s success which led to an NCAA Tournament berth. With a roster void of any seniors, Collins said he is hopeful this could serve as a springboard into next season for the Lady Toppers.
“This isn’t only an opportunity to continue the season and test yourself this year,” Collins said. “It’s also an opportunity to prepare yourself for the future. We get a bonus game. We will see how well we can do on the road. If we shoot the ball well, maybe we are in the ballgame.”{&end}