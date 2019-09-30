Western Kentucky's women's soccer team went to two extra periods Sunday for the fifth time this season and the second straight match to open Conference USA play, and junior Ashley Leonard’s penalty kick in the 105th minute sent WKU to a 2-1 victory over Louisiana Tech at the WKU Soccer Complex.
“Every three points in this league is crucial, so to find a way to win today – as well as last weekend – and come away with three points is huge,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “We’ve left a lot of overtimes the last couple of years on the table, and this year’s team is finding a way to get it done. It’s all about the character they’re showing on the field, because at some point it just comes down to grit and determination.”
WKU (6-2-1 overall, 2-0 Conference USA) has won four straight matches, including two straight double-OT victories to start conference play. The program is 2-0 to start league competition for the first time since 2016.
Last weekend, the Lady Toppers remained scoreless with Southern Miss until sophomore Ambere Barnett’s winner from 25 yards out in the 103rd minute.
On Sunday, Barnett was fouled inside the box in the second overtime to set up Leonard’s penalty kick try.
Leonard calmly sent the ball into the right side of the net past the diving Louisiana Tech keeper, securing the outright win with her team-leading fifth goal of the season.
WKU started the day’s scoring with an unassisted goal from redshirt sophomore Deven Jackson in the 69th minute, her third of the season.
The Lady Toppers outshot Louisiana Tech 24-4 on the day, but the Lady Techsters (9-1-1, 1-1) used one of those attempts to tie the match on Autumn Woodard’s goal in the 82nd minute.
That sent the match past full time, but it’s nothing the Lady Toppers haven’t faced already this season. Their five double-overtime matches in nine outings this year are already tied for their most since 2015.
Leonard and junior Victoria Mayo paced WKU with five shots apiece, while Leonard put four of hers on goal.
This was the fourth straight match that the Lady Toppers have amassed at least 22 total shots.
WKU redshirt senior goalkeeper Anne-Marie Ulliac played the full match, recording one save.
The Lady Toppers continue their seven-match homestand against Charlotte at 7 p.m. Thursday at the WKU Soccer Complex.
