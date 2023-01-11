It was another slow start and another epic comeback for the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team, which rallied for a 75-71 win over UAB on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Playing in front of a loud and boisterous crowd of more than 2,500 – most students from local schools – WKU (6-8 overall, 3-2 Conference USA) overcame a poor first quarter to rally back and make it back-to-back comebacks in conference play.
The Lady Toppers erased a 15-point deficit on Wednesday after rallying from 13 down in the first in a win over UTSA on Saturday.
“Resiliency is the word we used a lot last year,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “I think this bunch is just resilient. They want to believe that they can continue to repeat. There were games last year where we came back from 17 down and won ballgames, so we can put points up in a hurry. Really what is happening early is we are getting off to a poor defensive start and we have to do a better job of that.”
Junior guard Hope Sivori joked about the slow starts that the Lady Toppers like to make things interesting.
“We like to keep people on their toes, like what’s going to happen,” Sivori said. “I think teams start out hot against us. We are Western Kentucky. We have a big target on our back. People don’t win here, so when they get the opportunity they go full out. Everyone wants to win here.”
UAB (9-6, 1-5) came out red-hot from 3-point range. The Blazers hit four 3s during an 18-4 run that made the score 23-10 and finished the first quarter 6-for-11 from 3-point range to build a 30-15 advantage.
The defense picked up in the second quarter, holding UAB without a point the final 4:27 of the half. That allowed the Lady Toppers to close with a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 37-35 at halftime.
“We gave up 30 points in the first quarter,” Collins said. “This has happened in multiple games where we just get off to a poor defensive start. Then we came back and held them to seven points in the second quarter, where we held them scoreless for five possessions and then seven possessions – so 12 of their possessions they didn’t score. We have to do that from the jump ball.”
UAB got the lead back up to as much as eight points early in the third quarter before WKU came storming back. The Lady Tops used a 9-0 run, capped by a 3 from Macey Blevins, to surge in front 52-49.
The Blazers hit a couple of 3s to regain a 56-55 advantage heading into the final period, but Josie Gilvin opened the fourth with a 3 to push WKU back in front.
WKU got the margin to 65-61 after a 3 from Mya Meredith, but UAB answered again – pushing its lead back to 70-67 on a layup by Denim DeShields with 1:46 remaining.
WKU tied it again 70-all on a 3 from Sivori 20 seconds later. After UAB briefly regained the lead on a free throw, Meredith hit a pair of free throws to make the score 72-71 WKU with 37 seconds left.
UAB was unable to get a shot off on its final two possessions. Sivori got a steal on the first possession – leading to Acacia Hayes splitting a pair of free throws – and Meredith sealed the win with a steal and two free throws in the final seven seconds.
“We practice in practice (the) perfect possession,” Meredith said. “They can’t get a shot off at all. That’s what we said to each other at the end of the game – perfect possession. Nobody gets a shot off.”
Meredith led the way with a season-high 19 points, her best game since suffering a season-ending knee injury last season.
“She’s a clutch player and we want the ball in her hands,” Collins said. “I thought what she did really well tonight was she played within herself as she is right now. She didn’t play as she can play or as she did play where she was over a year ago. She’s just playing where she is right now with her recovery and her comeback.”
Meredith said this was a big boost for her going forward.
“My confidence will definitely go up,” Meredith said. “I felt like I had a few bad games, so this will definitely boost my confidence.”
Hayes added 14 points for the Lady Toppers, while Sivori finished with nine points.
DeShields led UAB with 16 points. After starting 6-for-11 from 3, UAB finished 11-for-32 for the game.
Sivori said the energy from the kids in the stands helped energize the Lady Tops.
“It was fun,” Sivori said. “I liked it a lot. They had fun. I don’t think they realized they were just screaming, but that’s energy.”
Collins said it was great to have the big crowd there.
“It’s even better to have all those young kids see all the Lady Toppers,” Collins said. “You never know which one is going to say, ‘I want to be like No. 1,’ or ‘I want to be like No. 5.’ You never know which one is going to be a role model, so it is good for them to look out there and maybe see themselves sometimes.”
WKU will return to action at 1 p.m. CST on Saturday beginning a two-game swing through Florida with a trip to FIU.