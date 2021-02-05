Western Kentucky women's basketball coach Greg Collins has said this season would be a roller coaster, full of ups and downs with a young, inexperienced team.
The Lady Toppers' first quarter Friday against Florida Atlantic was like waiting in a long line at Disney World in the middle of summer to just get on the ride, however.
But WKU enjoyed it the final three quarters.
The Lady Toppers overcame a slow start and an 18-point first quarter deficit to beat the Owls 71-64 at E.A. Diddle Arena for the team's third straight win.
"Credit goes to Florida Atlantic because they came out and they were swinging with both fists and playing tough and making shots and being physical, and we didn't match that intensity," Collins said. "I think it rocked us back on our heels and that showed up in our turnovers and our missed free throws and missed shots.
" ... We weren't going to be playing any other way and win this ballgame, so we had to match that and then fix the turnovers and the shots. Once we got to where we were playing a little bit more physical and playing a little bit more determined, we started fighting back in the game."
The comeback was fueled by 5-foot-11 redshirt sophomore guard Myriah Haywood, who posted career highs of 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to help WKU overcome a 35-point, 13-rebound performance from FAU (3-8, 1-6) guard Iggy Allen -- one of the top scorers and rebounders in C-USA.
"Iggy, she will get with you. I like Iggy. She's actually really good, but going toe-to-toe with her, that was fun," Haywood said. "That's like being back at home on the black court going back and forth on a hot summer day."
Haywood was one of four Lady Toppers (6-9 overall, 5-4 Conference USA) to score in double figures. Raneem Elgedawy had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Ally Collett had 14 points and Meral Abdelgawad had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Defensively, WKU held FAU in check outside of Allen. The Owls' next highest point total was eight from Janeta Rozentale -- WKU held FAU third-leading scorer Rita Pleskevich to just two points on 1 of 15 shooting -- and the Lady Toppers finished plus-13 on the boards.
The Lady Toppers scored the first point on a free throw from Fatou Pouye, but struggled to maintain possession and find the basket for the remainder of the period against an Owls team entering the weekend with the worst scoring defense in C-USA. FAU went on an 18-0 run, helped by eight first-quarter points and three rebounds from Allen and nine WKU turnovers.
WKU didn't knock down a field goal until Elgedawy ended the run with three minutes to play in the quarter -- the Lady Toppers went 2 of 10 in the period -- but scored the final five points of the quarter to make it 21-8 heading into the second.
"We weren't really talking on defense," Haywood said. "They're a really high-scoring team in transition and we weren't getting back and talking about everything. After coach kind of got on us, we kind of got that together."
WKU came out strong defensively in the second quarter, limiting FAU to just seven points in the frame and scoring 20 of its own to draw the game even 28-all heading into halftime. The Lady Toppers scored the final five points of the half -- a 3-pointer from Collett and a layup from Pouye within the final 1:15 -- to tie things up. FAU shot just 3 of 15 from the field and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line in the second quarter, and WKU limited the Owls to just two points outside of Allen's five.
The Lady Toppers continued to outscore FAU in the second half, and finished plus-20 in points over the final 30 minutes to come away with the victory.
Haywood made a jumper out of the halftime break to give WKU a lead, Allen answered with a second-chance point to tie the game 30-all and Haywood responded with another jumper to put the Lady Toppers on top for the remainder.
"Iggy Allen, she's a special player in this league," Collins said. "We've got some guards that can score in this league, and we've got some guards that can score at the rim, and we've got some guards that can make 3s -- I don't know that we've got many that can make 3s, that can get to the rim, pull up, outrebound you, and she can do it all.
"Those are the kind of players that really change the game for you, and Myriah took that challenge to guard her and she did a pretty good job, but she's a tough guard. ... Myriah wanted the challenge and did a good job. I think we still could have done a better job than we did, but she's a tough player."
WKU built its lead to as many as five in the third quarter, and took a 47-42 lead into the fourth thanks to a 3-pointer from Haywood in the final 10 seconds. The Lady Toppers maintained its lead throughout the fourth, going 11 of 16 from the free-throw line and closing out the 71-64 victory to move above .500 in league play.
The two teams are scheduled to play again at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m.
