The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team extended its win streak to six straight games with an 81-65 win at Southern Miss on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Miss.
The Lady Toppers improved to 16-6 on the season and 8-3 in Conference USA, jumping to third place in the league standings with the win.
WKU had three players score in double digits. Dee Givens led the Lady Toppers with 26 points, bringing her career total to 1,499. That moves her up to 15th all time on WKU’s scoring list. She was 4-of-7 from 3-point range, the most Givens has made since connecting on four at Marshall. She’s now made 211 career 3-pointers, moving her up to third in WKU history.
Whitney Creech recorded her second career double-double with 19 points and 11 assists. She’s the first WKU player to record a points-assists double-double since Kendall Noble did it against Marshall on Feb. 11, 2017. Creech flirted with a triple-double, recording a career-high eight steals in the game.
Raneem Elgedawy was one rebound shy of her fifth straight double-double, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Elgedawy scored the first points of the game on a pair of free throws after she was fouled in the post on WKU’s first possession. The Lady Toppers were looking to play inside to start the game, but Southern Miss bucked up its post presence by double-teaming Elgedawy in the paint.
That left guards open on the perimeter and Alexis Brewer and Givens found paydirt. Brewer knocked down a 3 and Givens made two in the quarter. WKU led 13-6 after the first.
Abdelgawad opened the scoring in the second quarter and Givens followed up with her third trey of the game shortly after. The Lady Eagles found more of a groove offensively, scoring 18 points in the frame, but WKU outdid them by five with 23 points.
Southern Miss chipped into the lead with a 12-4 run to open the second half, but WKU responded by outscoring the Lady Eagles 18-8 to finish the third quarter. The Lady Toppers went ahead by as many as 23 in the fourth quarter, pulling out an 81-65 win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.