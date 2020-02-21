Western Kentucky's women's tennis team made quick work of Tennessee State on Friday, sweeping the Tigers by a score of 4-0 in Nashville.
The Lady Toppers won all three doubles matches to take the opening point, then picked up three straight-set singles victories to clinch the team match.
All three doubles pairs of No. 1 Cora-Lynn von Dungern and Lisa Friess (6-4), No. 2 Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch (6-0), as well as No. 3 Laura Bernardos and Lucia Diaz Saez (6-1) were winners as WKU took an early 1-0 lead.
Bryant-Otake opened up singles play with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over TSU's Ashia Jones at the No. 3 spot, then Joch earned her first win of the season by a score of 6-2, 6-3 over the Tigers' Claudia Sole at the No. 2 position. Then at No. 1, von Dungern closed it out with a 6-3, 7-5 decision over TSU's Aarushi Kakkar.
Meanwhile, Friess at No. 4 and Diaz Saez at No. 6 had 1-0 set leads before the remaining matches were called off the courts.
With their third straight victory, the Lady Toppers improved to 6-5 overall on the season and 28-1 in the all-time series against the Tigers (1-6). WKU will travel north to face Miami (Ohio) on Saturday with a 3 p.m. CST start time.
