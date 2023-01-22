Western Kentucky's women's tennis team claimed a 5-2 win against Lipscomb on Saturday in Nashville.
The Lady Toppers improve to 3-1, while the Bisons move to 2-1.
"We played well in doubles and that carried over into singles," WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "The key was keeping our momentum going and we won four first sets. I think that put a tremendous amount of pressure on the opposition. Lipscomb is a very deep and talented team, so beating them on the road is a great accomplishment."
The Lady Toppers were able to secure the doubles point for the second straight match, once again winning on court two and three. The No. 2 duo of Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova earned their second win in a row, only dropping one game, winning 6-1. To follow that up, Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada put the first point on the board for WKU, winning on court three, 6-4.
Down 1-0 heading into singles, the Bisons responded by winning the court one and two matches, both in straight sets to take the lead, 2-1.
The last four matches all resulted in wins for the Lady Toppers, starting with Sunskrithi Damera only dropping a single game, winning 6-0, 6-1. She collected her second straight win, bringing her to 3-1 on the season.
Just after that, Hermanova won on court three to remain unbeaten. The 6-3, 6-3 victory brought her to 4-0 on the year and 23-5 in her career and now in sole possession of the No. 10 spot on the program's all-time singles win list.
The match-clinching point came from Blanco, who also won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3. With the match decided, the final competiton of the day was played out. Martinez extended the lead for WKU winning in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
WKU's next three matches will take place in Bowling Green, continuing with matchups against Austin Peay on Thursday followed by a doubleheader Sunday against Western Carolina and Western Illinois.
All matches will be played at the Warren County Tennis Complex.
Final Results
Singles (Order of finish: 2,1,5,3,4,6)
1: Sasha Dobranos (LIP) def. Paola Cortez (WKU) 6-1, 6-2
2: Sofiia Paladi (LIP) def. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) 6-3, 6-1
3: Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Anja Trbeznik (LIP) 6-3, 6-3
4: Sofia Blanco (WKU) def. Liza Diachenko (LIP) 6-1, 6-3
5: Sunskrithi Damera (WKU) def. Taisia Yakunina (LIP) 6-0, 6-1
6: Samantha Martinez (WKU) def. Alina Cherniaieva (LIP) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2
Doubles (Order of finish 2,3)
1: Dobranos/Paladi (LIP) vs. Dobranos/Diachenko (LIP) 5-4, unfinished
2: Blanco/Hermanova (WKU) def. Trbeznik/Cherniaieva (LIP) 6-1
3: Martinez/Zegada (WKU) def. Diachenko/Howard (LIP) 6-4