Western Kentucky's women's tennis team claimed a 5-2 win over Belmont on Sunday in Nashville.
The Lady Toppers improved to 5-3 on the year, while the Bruins fell to 2-3.
The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the third consecutive match. The Bruins struck first, winning the court-one match, 6-1, but the Lady Toppers responded winning on courts two and three.
"Winning the doubles point was huge in this match," WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "We used that momentum and it helped us keep the lead throughout the match. Our team played with a tremendous amount of heart, and I couldn't be happier for them. It took a true team effort to beat a very talented Belmont team."
At No. 3, Sayda Hernandez and Mariana Zegada earned their first win as a duo, while only dropping one game, 6-1. Shortly after, Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova secured the doubles point on court two, winning 6-4. The two improved to 5-1 in doubles on the year – a team best.
In singles play, the Bruins evened the score after the first match finished, winning on court one. Zegada took the win on court six to regain the lead for the Lady Toppers, 6-4, 6-0. The sophomore got her third win in a row and improved to 5-2 on the season. Belmont tied the match 2-all after winning on court two, but that was the final point for the Bruins.
Sunskrithi Damera claimed the third point for WKU on court five, winning in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. The junior improved to 5-3 and claimed her second win in a row. With the match-clinching point, Blanco secured the win for the Lady Toppers winning in a three-set match. The sophomore dropped the first set, but rallied to get the 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 decision and seal the victory.
Hermanova added the fifth point of the day, also winning in three sets, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. The sophomore improved to 6-2 this season and 25-7 in her career. She is now tied for sixth all-time for singles wins in program history, tied with Nina Kostava (2000-02) and Lisa Friess (2017, 2019-21).
The Lady Toppers continue the spring campaign Friday at home with a matchup against Murray State. The match will begin at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Tennis Complex.
Final Results
Singles (Order of finish: 1,6,2,5,4,3)
1: Mariia Hlahola (BU) def. Paola Cortez (WKU) 6-2, 6-3
2: Abi Solomon (BU) def. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) 7-6 (5), 6-4
3: Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Meredith Roberts (BU) 4-6, 7-5, 6-1
4: Sofia Blanco (WKU) def. Taylor Trondson (BU) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
5: Sunskrithi Damera (WKU) def. Libbie Hamilton (BU) 6-3, 6-1
6: Mariana Zegada (WKU) def. Aly Getty (BU) 6-4, 6-0
Doubles (Order of finish 1,3,2)
1: Hlahola/Solomon (BU) def. Cortez/Martinez (WKU) 6-1
2: Blanco/Hermanova (WKU) def. Roberts/Trondson (BU) 6-4
3: Hernandez/Zegada (WKU) def. Hamilton/Getty (BU) 6-1