Western Kentucky sophomore guard Alexis Mead (3) moves around Lindsey Wilson freshman guard Maddie Kauffman (5) to shoot a layup in the Lady Tops’ 84-61 exhibition win over the Blue Raiders at E. A. Diddle Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. WKU opens the season Monday at home against Vanderbilt. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team finally got a chance to play against somebody else and came up victorious.
The Lady Toppers beat Lindsey Wilson 84-61 in an exhibition game Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“I’m proud of all the young ladies and how we played,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said. “We’re a work in progress. I know there’s things we need to get better at, but the No. 1 thing we needed to do was play somebody else and see what those things are in live play. I’m proud of our efforts. I know that we’ve got room to grow, room to improve, but you can tell there’s a lot of enthusiasm, there’s a lot of passion out there and there’s a lot of potential. We’ve just got to keep working at it.”
Nine WKU players scored in the winning effort, and all 12 available players saw action in the preseason game – reigning Conference USA Freshman of the Year Mya Meredith is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered late last year.
The team was in a much different position than it was last year when it beat West Virginia State in its first exhibition, and the year before that when it opened the season with a loss at Tennessee. In each of those games, seven players saw their first college action. While still young – WKU has no seniors – only three were playing in their first college game Tuesday.
“We’re further down the road than we were at this time last year. COVID wrecked us. It was just really bad,” Collins said. “For some teams, COVID was a lottery. For us, it wrecked us because the seniors that graduated didn’t get to play – one of the best teams that’s played here, and they didn’t get to play in the tournament and they graduated.
“ … We’re getting our feet back under us now and we’ve got a little bit of continuity from last year to this year and we’ve got some really good additions to the team, but we’ve still got three freshmen and two transfers – we’ve still got five players that are brand new and we don’t have any seniors – so we’re still learning and growing. This team’s going to look a lot different in two or three weeks, and it’ll look a lot different two or three weeks after that.”
Acacia Hayes was one of those new players, and the freshman put up a solid performance in her first action at Diddle Arena. Hayes finished with 22 points, including 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, four rebounds and four steals, and Collins says “she took a big growth spurt forward.”
“I just like to be out there playing, I like to have fun and I like to win and I like to play fast, and that’s everything that everybody else likes to do here,” Hayes said. “If we do the things that we’re doing, we’re going to excel.”
The other two freshmen – Karris Allen and Josie Gilvin – added seven points and seven rebounds and six points and four rebounds, respectively.
Sophomore Macey Blevins had 19 points, three rebounds and four assists in the win, while Hope Sivori added double-digit scoring with 10 points. Collins again plans to go deep in his bench with the team’s up-tempo style, and 32 of the team’s 84 points came from bench players Tuesday.
“It was funny, I was telling the freshmen last year I remember that feeling of my first college game. I was nervous the whole time. A lot of people know our freshmen group last year, we were forced to grow up pretty fast. We were just thrown into it,” Blevins said. “I feel like we learned a lot last year and it’s really good to be able to carry that over to this year and be able to help the newcomers and be leaders.”
While in control for much of the game against the NAIA foe – the Lady Toppers led for nearly 37 minutes – the game showed some areas the team could improve.
The biggest of those areas are at the free-throw line – WKU shot just 10-for-22 – rebounding and with fouling less. The Lady Toppers had 22 fouls in the game, resulting in 24 free throw attempts for Lindsey Wilson. The two teams were also tied at halftime with 19 rebounds apiece, but WKU finished plus-16 on the boards with a 45-29 advantage. Of the 45, 25 were offensive rebounds.
“Rebounding and fouling, and that’s something we talked about from our scrimmages. I tell them fouling erases hustle. You can hustle and hustle and play hard and work and foul, now the other team gets to rest, regroup, and the worst free-throw percentage shooter is as good as one of the best field-goal percentage shooters. You don’t want to keep putting people at the free-throw line.
“Some of that’s going to happen with the intensity with which we play defense, but we were fouling too much – too much hands and not enough feet. Those are the two things we talked about the most, was stop fouling and box out on the defensive boards.”
Jordyn Stephens led Lindsey Wilson with 11 points and five rebounds, while Irye Gomez added 10 points. The Blue Raiders will next host Midway University on Saturday in a 6 p.m. game.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to open the regular season Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena with a 6:30 p.m. game against Vanderbilt.
