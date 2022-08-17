Three Western Kentucky soccer players have been voted to the Preseason All-Conference USA Team, while the team was picked to finish second in the league. Both were voted on by the conference coaches.
Ambere Barnett, Katie Erwin and Lyric Schmidt were all voted to the preseason team.
Barnett won C-USA Player and Midfielder of the Year in the 2021 spring season but missed last season due to injury. She has been an all-conference member all three seasons she has played at WKU. Barnett was also a United Soccer Coaches All-American Third Team pick in the spring of 2021, the program’s first-ever All-American.
Erwin was a third-team all-conference selection in fall of 2021. She was also a United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team honoree last season.
Schmidt was named to the United Soccer Coaches Third team last season after earning the honor in the spring as well. She was an all-conference second-team pick in the spring of 2021.
WKU went 10-5-1 overall and 5-2-1 in C-USA last season, finishing second in the East Division. The Lady Toppers were the only team in the conference to place three on the preseason team with Rice, Florida Atlantic and North Texas each with two and UAB and UTSA with one each.
Rice was selected as the 2022 preseason favorite in C-USA. Rice senior midfielder Delaney Schultz was tabbed as the C-USA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while UAB senior defender Asha Zuniga was chosen as the league’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
The league shifts to a non-divisional format for the 2022 season with its 11-member composition. The top eight teams will advance to the C-USA Tournament, hosted by Charlotte from Nov. 2-6.
C-USA Predicted Order of Finish (First-Place Votes)