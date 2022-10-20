The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team was picked to finish sixth in Conference USA in the preseason predicted order of finish, which the league released Thursday.
Middle Tennessee received nine first-place votes and is the league favorite heading into the 2022-23 season. Louisiana Tech was picked second and defending C-USA champion Charlotte was third and received two first-place votes. Rice and North Texas were the other two teams ahead of WKU in the 11-team league.
WKU did not have any players selected in the preseason all-conference team. Middle Tennessee led all teams with three representatives, while Charlotte and Louisiana Tech each had two. Louisiana Tech’s Keiunna Walker was the Preseason Player of the Year.
2022-23 C-USA Preseason All-Conference Honorees
Mikayla Boykin, Charlotte
Jada McMillian, Charlotte
Anna Larr Roberson, LA Tech
Keiunna Walker, LA Tech – Preseason Player of the Year
Kseniya Malashka, Middle Tennessee
Savannah Wheeler, Middle Tennessee
Courtney Whitson, Middle Tennessee
Quincy Noble, North Texas
Ashlee Austin, Rice Sr.
Jordyn Jenkins, UTSA
2022-23 C-USA Preseason Poll (first-place votes)
1. Middle Tennessee (9)
2. LA Tech
3. Charlotte (2)
4. Rice
5. North Texas
6. WKU
7. UAB
8. UTEP
9. UTSA
10. FIU
11. Florida Atlantic
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.