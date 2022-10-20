WKU celebrates start of basketball season with Topper Tipoff
Western Kentucky Lady Toppers Head Coach Greg Collins talks to fans during the Topper Tipoff in E. A. Diddle Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team was picked to finish sixth in Conference USA in the preseason predicted order of finish, which the league released Thursday.

