Western Kentucky's women's golf team logged the best combined score of the day on Saturday at the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational, posting a 7-over 295 and climbing the leaderboard by five spots during the Mercer-hosted tournament in Eatonville, Gal.
WKU is now in fourth, just five shots back from the top three and seven shots out of first place.
Lady Topper sophomore Catie Craig fired a 1-under 71 at the par-72, 6,001-yard Great Waters course, moving up 20 spots on the leaderboard. She played nearly mistake-free golf with just two birdies on the front side and a single bogey on the back. Craig is now 5-over for the tournament and is tied for 10th.
Senior Sarah Arnold moved up 10 spots as she posted a 2-over 74. She is 8-over through 36 holes and is just two strokes out of a top-10 finish.
WKU’s final two scores of the day were 3-over 75s from freshman Sydney Hackett and fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett. Hackett was 6-over on the front, but was able to lower her score by going 3-under on the back nine. She is tied for 20th with Arnold, while Barrett is tied for 31st.
Sophomore Faith Martin improved her score by five shots and carded a 6-over 78 on Saturday afternoon. She is tied for 53rd.
Junior Rachel Rich is competing as an individual and is tied for 44th overall after shooting 6-over 78 in the second round.
WKU will tee off in a shotgun format at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday for the final round of the Invitational.