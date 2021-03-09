The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team is hoping the third time is the charm against Old Dominion.
The Lady Toppers fell in back-to-back games against the Monarchs in Norfolk, Va., to close the regular season, and now will open the Conference USA Tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the preliminary round as the No. 7 seed against sixth-seeded ODU at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
“The scouting report hasn’t changed a whole lot, but we’re going to have to do a better job on the defensive boards,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “They crashed the offensive boards hard and got a lot of second-chance opportunities. ... We’ve got to box out and then we’ve got to make shots. It’s hard to win in the 50s. At the end of the day, we’ve got to get some of those layups to stick them in the basket and get some points out of them.”
WKU (7-15 overall, 6-10 C-USA) lost 55-53 on Friday and 57-55 on Saturday to finish the regular season as the last-place team in C-USA’s East Division, but a late change to the tournament format allowed the Lady Toppers a chance to compete for a conference title. ODU (10-10, 7-9) enters as the No. 6 seed from the East after Marshall finished with the same record, but the Herd avoided the added first day of competition with the tiebreaker advantage.
The Lady Toppers were outrebounded 46-42 in the first meeting with ODU and shot just 35.3% from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range. WKU shot just four free throws in the loss. Raneem Elgedawy and Meral Abdelgawad had 16 and 12 points, respectively, for WKU, while Ajay Wayne and Victoria Morris each had 17 for ODU.
WKU was outrebounded 48-43 in the second meeting, which included giving up 24 rebounds to Amari Young, who finished with 16 points to trail only Morris’ 20. WKU shot 34.9% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range, and was led again in scoring by Elgedawy’s 14 points and 16 rebounds. Abdelgawad had 12 points and Hope Sivori had 11.
“I think we just have to play hard and fight for the first game. If we win, we keep playing. If we lose, the season will be over, and we don’t want the season to be over right now,” Abdelgawad said. “I think I need to talk to my team today before practice or in practice just to play hard and fight for this game to the last second, because if we lose, it’s going to be the season’s over, and if we win, we will keep playing and we need that.”
Despite recent results, including losses in six of its seven games – the lone win during the stretch was at FIU – WKU will try to use confidence from close contests against several teams. In addition to the pair of two-point losses to ODU, the Lady Toppers had a three-point loss at FIU, a three-point loss at Rice and a five-point loss to an FAU team it beat the night before.
“It really gives us a lot of confidence just because Rice is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and they’re supposedly the best team, and that just proves to us that we’re better than what we were when we played down at Rice, so it just shows us what we’re capable of,” Sivori said.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will have to win four more games to be crowned champion. The next stop would be a first-round game against North Texas at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the winner of that would play Charlotte at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. FIU and Southern Miss play in the other first-round game in the top half of the bracket, and the winner of that game is set to face top-seeded Rice at 11 a.m. Thursday in the other quarterfinal.
The semifinals are scheduled for 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, and the championship is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.
