No. 19-ranked Western Kentucky had five different players record double-digit kills, while four players registered double-digit digs in one of the squad’s best all-around efforts of the season en route to the 2019 Conference USA Tournament championship win at No. 21 Rice on Sunday in Houston.
“This was another unbelievable match against Rice; what a showcase for Conference USA,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “I wonder if we play them 10 times, if we wouldn’t end up in a fifth set every time. Our kids went out there and made plays at the end to get us over the top. This was two terrific teams going at it with neither one backing down.”
Lauren Matthews hit .541 across the three-day outing and brought home C-USA Tournament MVP honors for her efforts. Nadia Dieudonne, Sophia Cerino and Paige Briggs all joined Matthews on the all-tournament team.
“Every single one of them earned that recognition,” Hudson said of the four all-tournament honorees. “What I like is that they all do things beyond what shows up offensively. Lauren Matthews is leading the NCAA in hitting percentage, but I thought her impact in this match came from blocking and certainly ending the match with a block.”
WKU sits at 31-1 with its 27th-consecutive win, while Rice owns a 26-3 record with two losses to the Tops.
“In January this squad decided they wanted to be special. Every step along the way, they’ve bought into what we’re doing and being a part of our culture,” Hudson said. “This is special because it’s all been earned. It’s special because we’ve fought together and it produced a pretty amazing season.”
The Lady Toppers went out and delivered an all-around championship effort. Offensively, WKU worked at a .306 hitting clip while holding Rice to a .230 mark.
“We knew coming in that this game was going to be a challenge,” Matthews said in a news release. “We knew we’d need to stay the course, do what we were told, go through our progressions and just stay locked in during the game.”
Championship play opened with a 4-0 Rice run before WKU rallied with a 5-0 run. The Owls were the first to reach double digits with a 10-8 advantage, but the Lady Toppers pushed out to a 15-13 lead and led the rest of the way to a 25-17 first-set win. In the opening frame, WKU had a .357 hitting percentage while holding Rice to a .028 clip. The Lady Toppers racked up six blocks and three aces in the opening set alone.
After WKU scored the opening point of the second set on a Cerino kill, Rice worked out to a lead and never looked back en route to a 25-18 win to even the match at 1-all. WKU made a late push to force a Rice timeout at 22-18, but the Owls closed the set on a 3-0 run.
Rice’s second-set win ended a stretch of 14-consecutive sets won by WKU, dating back to the last time the sides met.
Trailing 15-14 at the third-set media timeout, WKU tie the score out of the stop. Rice worked ahead and was the first to 20 and the Lady Toppers called a timeout trailing 22-20. Out of the break, Briggs struck for a pair of kills and an ace to help the Tops tie the score at 23-all and force a Rice timeout. After fending off three Owl set points, WKU prevailed in a 29-27 thriller to take a 2-1 lead in the match. The frame saw 22 ties and 10 lead changes while the WKU offense racked up 25 kills.
Set four was just as suspenseful, with 12 ties and four lead changes. After Rice pulled within one at 21-20, WKU scored three of the next four points for a 24-21 lead. It was all Owls from there, though, as the hosts closed the set on a 5-0 run to force a decisive fifth set.
Needing another fifth set to decide a winner between the league’s top two teams, WKU recorded back-to-back kills after Rice struck first and never trailed again. The Owls knotted the match at 4-all before a Briggs kill sent WKU on a 3-0 run to force a Rice timeout. The Lady Toppers owned an 8-5 lead at the switch, the same lead Rice owned in the regular-season matchup. The Owls kept the margin at three as WKU pushed ahead to a 9-6 lead.
A Dieudonne kill followed by a Rice attack error gave the Tops a 12-7 lead to force Rice’s final timeout. Out of the break WKU pushed to a 13-9 advantage before Matthews registered a kill to set up match point and a block to secure the championship.
“I think we were pretty relaxed in that final set,” Matthews said. “We knew we just needed to stay locked in and stay playing together and keep doing what we were doing because both teams were playing great.”
WKU will learn its NCAA Tournament fate during the selection show on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The show will air on ESPNU.
Cerino added four more aces and now owns 81 on the season.
Five different Lady Toppers registered double-digit kills with Matthews leading the way at 21. Cerino (12), Briggs (11), Katie Isenbarger (11) and Kayland Jackson (10) all joined in the effort.
Additionally, four Lady Toppers recorded double digit digs led by Dieudonne’s 15. Logan Kael (13), Briggs (11) and Emma Kowalkowski (11) also reach double digits.
Dieudonne racked up a career-best 61 assists and 15 digs for her eighth double-double of the season.
