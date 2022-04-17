Western Kentucky's women's tennis team finished the 2022 regular season on Saturday afternoon with a Conference USA road match against Marshall in Huntington, W.Va.
The Lady Toppers defeated the Thundering Herd on the road Saturday to improve to 2-1 in conference play and 18-8 overall. This marks the first time the Lady Toppers have had a winning record in conference play since the 2016-17 season.
The 4-3 victory makes it the seventh match of the season decided by one point. WKU has a 4-3 record in those matches.
WKU took the early edge after winning the doubles point. The No. 3 duo of Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez finished the first of the three matches, winning 6-2. They improved to 13-4 in doubles on the year, good for second-best on the team behind the No. 1 doubles pair of Cora-Lynn von Dungern and Paola Cortez.
Following that, Laura Bernardos and Mariana Zegada took the win on Court 2, 6-3 to give the Lady Toppers the early 1-0 lead. They earned their fourth doubles win on the season.
In singles, WKU won three of six matches to take the match.
The first three matches in singles went in favor of Marshall. Down 3-1, the Lady Toppers battled back getting three straight wins from three freshmen. Blanco started the comeback, winning in straight sets at No. 5, 7-5, 6-3. Rachel Hermanova was able to tie the match at three, winning 6-2, 7-6 (5). Hermanova tallied her 18th singles win on the year, setting the record for most singles wins in a season, formerly held by Karina Ledaja set back in the 2003-04 season.
With the match evened at three, the Court 6 match was the only match to go to a third set. Zegada was able to complete the comeback for WKU, winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in a thrilling match to secure the victory.
"It was a great win today. I couldn't be more proud of the team." WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "To finish with five straight regular-season wins and to come here and have three freshmen at four, five, and six pull it out for us was phenomenal."
With the conclusion of the regular season, the Lady Toppers begin Conference USA Tournament play Thursday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.