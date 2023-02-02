Western Kentucky's women's basketball team survived another close game, downing UTSA 73-67 in a game that featured 11 lead changes and 10 ties on Thursday in San Antonio.
WKU (12-9 overall, 9-3 C-USA) has won eight of the last nine games, including three straight, and is in second place in the Conference USA standings.
"I felt like their poise was a lot better," WKU coach Greg Collins said in a news release. "I still felt like I'm yelling 'calm down' a whole lot, but I felt like we had a better presence of mind of what the situation is and how to execute down the stretch to win a close ballgame. This UTSA is way better than their record. This team is more than capable of being just about any team in our conference."
Alexis Mead led WKU in scoring with 19 points, going 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Jaylin Foster put up 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Karris Allen notched a career-high 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
The Lady Toppers tied the school record for 3-pointers made in a game with 14. WKU has tied the record twice this season and four times in the last two seasons. WKU had just nine turnovers in the game, the second fewest for the team all season. The Lady Toppers held an opponent below 70 points for the third straight game. WKU is 8-3 this season when holding teams below 70 and 62-15 under Collins when doing so.
The game was back-and-forth for the opening quarter and ended with the teams tied, 14-14. The second quarter started with a 3 from Foster, but UTSA quickly tied it again. The Lady Toppers rattled off five straight points, but the Roadrunners went on a 9-0 run, the longest of the game, to take a four-point lead. There were three more ties in the quarter, but WKU would not lead again in the period.
Down one at the half, WKU came out in the third quarter and took a two-point lead on a Mead 3-pointer. The Roadrunners responded with a 7-0 run and held the lead until the last five seconds of the frame. Mead ended the quarter with a layup and foul shot to put WKU ahead by two.
UTSA (5-16, 3-9 C-USA) tied the game again to start the fourth quarter, but Allen knocked down a 3 to push WKU back in front. The two teams traded baskets and UTSA was able to reclaim the lead with 6:03 left on a 3. From there, WKU outscored the Roadrunners 11-4 in the remainder of the game, including a 6-0 run to end it.
WKU will be back in action on Saturday at UTEP. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. (CT).