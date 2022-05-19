A trio of Western Kentucky women's track and field athletes have qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary competitions.
WKU's Katie Isenbarger qualified in women's high jump, while Ajla Basic and Aitana Safont Falomir qualified in women's hammer throw. The preliminaries will be held at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., between May 25-28.
Isenbarger returns as a regional qualifier as she also qualified in the event in her freshman season of 2019. She qualified this season with a jump of 5 feet, 10.75 inches (1.80 meters) at the Kentucky Invitational, putting her 18th on the qualifying list. Her collegiate personal best came this past winter at 6-foot on two occasions, including once at the NCAA Indoor Championships where she tied for fifth.
Basic is 43rd on the qualifying list with a mark of 59.07 meters. The throw is her most recent mark and collegiate PR from the Conference USA Outdoor Championships.
Safont Falomir is just below Basic at 45th on the prelims list after throwing a PR of 58.74 meters at the Outdoor Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt at the end of April.
The throwing duo are the first throwers, male or female, to qualify for an NCAA East Regional since Jenessa Jackson in 2017. It's the first time WKU has had multiple throwers qualify since 2016.
Basic and Safont Falomir will throw on May 26 at 9 a.m. CT. Isenbarger will jump on May 28th at 1:30 p.m. CT.
The qualifiers out of the East and West regions will compete at the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships held June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.