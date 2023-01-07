Facing a double-digit first-quarter deficit against a UTSA team that was winless on the road this season, the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team needed a spark.
Freshman Acacia Hayes answered the call, scoring a career-high 31 points as WKU rallied to beat the Roadrunners 77-69 on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (5-8 overall, 2-2 Conference USA) trailed by as many as 13 points, but was able to surge ahead in the fourth to complete the comeback and earn the conference win.
“I was just out there playing and doing what my team needed me to do to help us get the win,” Hayes said.
WKU coach Greg Collins said Hayes' big day was exactly what the coaching staff has seen from her since she arrived on campus in June.
“Acacia has got tons of talent,” Collins said. “It’s not about that. It’s really about confidence and adjusting to this level of play. I see improvement almost daily, but certainly weekly. It wasn’t even the offense that I was most proud of with her and the whole team. It was her defense.”
The Lady Toppers trailed most of the day, but were able to find a final kick late to complete the comeback.
UTSA (3-10, 1-3) dominated the glass early with seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter that helped the Roadrunners build a 24-11 advantage late in the first period.
“We knew we had to box out in this game,” WKU sophomore Mya Meredith said. “In the first half I think it was just very hard for us because we were down and we were down on ourselves, but once we realized we were in the game … we came together. We started boxing out, getting rebounds and scoring.”
WKU started to chip away, with Hayes getting going on the offensive end. Hayes scored 13 points in the second quarter, with the Lady Toppers getting as close as five before a Kyra White 3-pointer in the final seconds gave UTSA a 42-34 halftime lead.
“It was just what the coaches were telling me to do,” Hayes said. “Going off screens I saw that I could get to the rim off the screens. Once they started overplaying the screens, we had different options.”
UTSA scored the first bucket of the second half, but the Lady Tops answered with eight straight to trim the deficit to 44-42. The Roadrunners maintained the lead the rest of the third, heading into the fourth with a 56-53 advantage.
Teresa Faustino tied the score with a 3 to open the fourth and after the Roadrunners regained the lead with a free throw, Aaliyah Pitts' 3 gave WKU its first lead of the day at 59-57.
WKU never trailed again, putting the game away at the free-throw line. The Lady Toppers were 10-for-14 from the line in the fourth period and held UTSA to 4-for-14 from the field in the final stanza.
“It was good to come out in that second half and respond,” Collins said. “The first half we probably would have been better off to just let them shoot because they were 55% from the field and the defense was very porous and nonexistent. We talked about that a lot at halftime and I was proud of how they came back and kept the defensive pressure without fouling. That was key.”
Hayes finished 10-for-11 from the field, 3-for-3 from 3-point range, and added a team-high four assists. It was the second time in three games that Hayes finished with a career high in scoring.
Meredith, the reigning Conference USA freshman of the year, said she is very impressed by Hayes' play.
“I feel like she is the best freshman in our conference,” Meredith said. “Sometimes she gets down on herself and gets in her head, but as long as she stays on her game she is unstoppable.”
Meredith added 15 points, while Alexis Mead finished with nine points, five steals and four rebounds.
WKU shot 46.2% from the field, including 10-for-28 from 3-point range. Western was 6-for-13 from long range in the second half.
“Maya hit some big ones,” Collins said. “I thought even Jaylin Foster had a good look there at the top of the key. That’s her shot. That’s one she practices. When we’ve got someone that can break the defense down like Acacia does, that puts a lot of stress on the defense. We have several kids that can shoot the 3.”
WKU returns to action at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, hosting UAB.