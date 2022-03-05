Western Kentucky rallied to get within a point of Marshall in the fourth quarter after being down 13, but the comeback bid came up short Saturday in a 58-51 loss Saturday in Huntington, W.Va.
The Lady Toppers move to 18-11 on the season and 11-7 in Conference USA, while Marshall improves to 15-12 and 10-8 in league play.
WKU was led in scoring by Meral Abdelgawad for the 21st time this season. The senior had 16 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. The 16 points pushed her season total to 570, which is now the seventh most scored by a WKU senior in program history. She's also one steal away from breaking into the top 10 all-time at WKU in career steals with 196 in her four seasons.
Macey Blevins was the second leading scorer for the Lady Toppers with nine points. She also had four rebounds. Jaylin Foster flirted with another double-double with seven points and eight rebounds along with three assists.
Marshall jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter, but WKU responded with a 9-0 run to cut it to four. The two teams traded baskets, but the Herd got the final bucket to take a 21-15 lead into the second quarter.
WKU once again had a slow start to the quarter in the second, falling behind by 12 with 4:45 left. From there, the Lady Toppers outscored Marshall 9-3 to go into halftime down 35-29.
Both teams hit a wall offensively in the third quarter. WKU shot just 14.3 percent from the field during the period while Marshall shot 23.1 percent. The Herd led 45-36 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Toppers used a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter to get within one point of Marshall, but the Herd outscored WKU 8-2 in the final two minutes of the game to seal the win.
The official bracket for the C-USA Championship in Frisco, Texas, was scheduled to be announced Saturday night following the conclusion of all games.