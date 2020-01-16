The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team rallied to get within five points after being down 18 in the third quarter at Old Dominion on Thursday, but were unable to complete the comeback and lost 76-65 in Norfolk, Va.
Dee Givens led the Lady Toppers (10-6 overall, 2-3 C-USA) with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Raneem Elgedawy finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
The first quarter featured four lead changes and two ties. Elgedawy scored the first points of the game after catching the ball from the top of the key and driving inside for a layup. Sherry Porter followed that up on the next possession with a 3-pointer. After trading baskets, Old Dominion went on a 7-0 run to go ahead by four points. Givens responded by scoring five straight points to put the Lady Toppers back ahead. The Monarchs ended the quarter on another 7-0 run to go into the second quarter ahead 21-16.
Old Dominion outscored WKU by 10 points in the second quarter, led by a 12-point frame from Ajah Wayne, who led the Monarchs with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Victoria Morris had 19 points and Taylor Edwards had 12. The Lady Toppers were 0-of-5 from the beyond the arc in the period while the Monarchs were 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
The third quarter opened with a 3-pointer from Morris, pushing the Monarchs to their largest lead of the game, 46-28, but the Lady Toppers chipped away. WKU outscored the Monarchs 24-14 in the frame to go into the final quarter down only five. The Lady Toppers forced seven turnovers and scored 10 points off the Monarch miscues in the period and ended the quarter on a 7-0 run. The last five points of that run came from Porter, who knocked down a 3 and laid the ball in as time expired. Porter finished with eight points for the second straight game after scoring seven in the four games before combined.
Morris connected on another 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and put a damper on WKU’s surge. Alexis Brewer hit a 3-pointer of her own to get back to within five a few plays later, but the Monarchs responded right away with a basket from Dejah Carter. Elgedawy made a layup, but the Monarchs scored four straight points to go back ahead by nine. From there, Old Dominion outscored WKU 14-8 to claim the 76-65 win.
Givens’ 19 points moves her up a spot on WKU’s all-time scoring list into 21st place with 1,385 career points. She replaces Pam (Kordenbrock) Hart and is only one point away from moving into 20th place. With two 3-pointers in the game, Givens now has 196 career 3s made, giving her sole possession of fourth place on WKU’s all-time list. She also had three steals in the game, bringing her career total to 198 which is the ninth most in program history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.