Western Kentucky's women's tennis team came up victorious in come-from-behind fashion Sunday, pulling a 4-3 upset over host Murray State.
Trailing 3-1 halfway through singles play, the Lady Toppers reeled off wins from Cora-Lynn von Dungern, Lucia Diaz Saez and Laura Bernardos to clinch the win.
WKU snapped a five-match Racers’ win streak and dropped the in-state rival to 7-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the Lady Toppers improved to 5-5 and capped a 2-1 weekend of play.
“Great win for the ladies against a very, very good team on their home courts,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "We really won this by getting contributions from all six players in doubles and singles; we were down 3-1 but never quit fighting.”
For the second-straight day, WKU started off by winning the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead. The No. 1 pair of Lisa Friess and von Dungern, as well as the No. 2 duo of Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch, took care of their matchups by decisive scores of 6-2 and 6-1, respectively.
After dropping the first three results of singles competition to Murray State, von Dungern came through with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Sara Loncarevic at No. 1 to give the Lady Toppers some momentum. Then, Diaz at No. 6 defeated Samantha Muller by a score of 6-4, 6-4 to even up the team tally at 3-all and put Bernardos in a do-or-die situation at No. 5.
The Segovia, Spain, native came through, defeating Marit Kreugel in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) to earn the match-clinching point for a 4-3 WKU win. Although the Lady Toppers' all-time mark against the Racers now sits at only 4-16, they have won consecutive matches over Murray State in the head-to-head series.
WKU continues its 2020 season with road matches at Tennessee State on Friday at noon and at Miami (Ohio) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
