After picking up its second Power Five win of the season and winning the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invite against a stacked tournament field, Western Kentucky's volleyball team is now receiving votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll.
The Lady Toppers rank 36th overall in the poll, joining Rice (31st) from Conference USA. WKU is receiving nine votes in the poll while the Owls own 21.
WKU has now received votes in nine consecutive seasons in the AVCA Coaches Poll, dating back to the 2011 campaign. Last season, 2018, marked the lone season in that span that the Lady Toppers never broke into the top-25 ranks.
With a 9-1 record entering the fourth week of the 2019 season, WKU’s lone loss came to No. 24 Louisville on the Cardinals’ home court. In the most recent RPI (2018 Final), UofL came in at 34th. Most notably, the Lady Toppers have added wins against No. 52 Tulane, No. 82 Arizona State, No. 93 Ohio State and No. 116 Bowling Green.
WKU is in action against Tuesday evening with a match at Belmont on the slate. First serve against the Bruins is slated for 5 p.m. CT, from the Curb Event Center in Nashville.
