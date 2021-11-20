The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team will look to bounce back from two losses in the Preseason WNIT as it returns home Sunday.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to face Kentucky State in a 2 p.m. game at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (1-3) is coming off back-to-back losses to Kansas State and UT Martin to close out the event in Manhattan, Kan., after knocking off North Carolina A&T in its Preseason WNIT opener Friday.
The win over the Aggies was the first of the season for the Lady Toppers – WKU fell to the Big Ten’s Purdue 79-69 in the season opener Nov. 10 – and it came on a hot shooting night. WKU tied a school record with 14 made 3-pointers against North Carolina A&T in the 86-76 victory.
But offense was hard to find after that with the young team – WKU put up just 91 points combined over its next two outings after the 86-point outburst against North Carolina A&T. It struggled early in quarters against UT Martin, allowing 5-0, 6-0 and 10-0 runs at the beginning of the first, second and third quarters.
Kentucky State (2-1) allowed an average of 76.5 points in its first two games – a win at West Virginia Wesleyan and a loss against Asbury – before picking up a 56-53 win over Bluefield State on Friday.
Meral Abdelgawad and Mya Meredith have led WKU in scoring early with 11.5 and 11 points per game, respectively. Abdelgawad is also the team’s top rebounder with 9.5 per game – over five rebounds per game more than the next closest Lady Topper. WKU has shot just 36% from the field and 27.7% from 3-point range in four games, and has averaged 24 turnovers per game.
WKU leads the all-time series with Kentucky State 10-0, but the two haven’t played since 1984.
Sunday’s game starts a three-game homestand for the Lady Toppers, who are also scheduled to host Indiana State on Wednesday and Tennessee State on Nov. 28.