The Western Kentucky women's basketball team dropped its third straight game on Sunday when it traveled to Little Rock, but after long layoffs between their first few games, the Lady Toppers quickly return to action.
WKU is scheduled to host Bellarmine on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. game at E.A. Diddle Arena to start a three-game homestand.
"We'd like to put this one behind us and get ready for Bellarmine, and then we've got to turn around and we've got a really tough Mercer team and a tough Samford team," WKU women's basketball coach Greg Collins said after Sunday's game. "We've got a tough stretch. The good thing is we're at home, and these kids are hungry to get back on the floor and do better."
The Lady Toppers (0-3) had a 15-game home winning streak snapped with a 58-54 loss to Ball State on Dec. 5. It came after the team's season-opening loss at Tennessee. Sunday's game at Little Rock – a 63-47 loss – came after over a week off.
Now, with a young team that's had seven players make their college debuts already this season, the Lady Toppers hit a busy stretch. After Wednesday's contest are games at E.A. Diddle Arena against Mercer on Friday and Samford on Monday. That will conclude nonconference play, according to the current schedule.
"The benefit is we can put this one behind us and move on," Collins said Sunday. "We talk about even this learning process of recognizing a mistake, accept it, learn from it, but then move on. Sometimes when you have too much time in between games – this team's been pretty resilient after the other two losses that we've come back and had really good practices. They've worked really hard."
Meral Abdelgawad has led WKU through three games with 11.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and freshman Ally Collett is also averaging double-figure scoring at 11.0 points per game. Fatou Pouye and Myriah Haywood – the only other two returning players who saw action last season – are each averaging at least 7.0 points per game.
Collins has stressed the importance of rebounding – the Lady Toppers are getting outrebounded an average of 47.3 per game to 34.3 per game – and taking care of the ball. WKU has also shot just 31.2% from the field, 18.6% from 3-point range and 62.1% from the foul line.
Bellarmine has played only one game so far – a 98-42 loss to Ball State on Monday. Lauren Deel was the only Bellarmine player to score in double figures, finishing with 14 points. Hannah Farrell grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds off the bench, but the Knights were outrebounded 48-31 in the game. Bellarmine shot just 23.1% (12 of 52) from the field, 12.5% (2 of 16) from 3-point range and 61.5% (16 of 26) from the free throw line.
WKU has an 8-2 all-time record against Bellarmine, including eight straight wins. WKU won the last meeting 95-57 on Dec. 8, 2018.
BELLARMINE (0-1) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (0-3)
6 p.m., Wednesday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
BELLARMINE
Lauren Deel, f, 5-11, sr. (14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Presley Brown, g, 5-11, jr. (5.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Ashlee Harris, g, 5-6, so. (2.0 ppg, 2.0 apg); Kathleen Scott, g, 5-8, jr. (2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Lucy Robertson, f, 6-3, fr. (0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (7.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (8.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (14.0 ppg, 9.5 rpg); Ally Collett, g, 5-7, fr. (11.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Selma Kulo, f, 6-4, fr. (3.3 ppg, 2.0 bpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM in BG
Coaches
Chancellor Dugan (143-86, ninth season; 463-376 overall), Bellarmine; Greg Collins (42-25, third season; 42-25 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 8-2 (WKU won the last meeting 95-57 on Dec. 8, 2018 at E.A. Diddle Arena)
Last time out
Bellarmine lost to Ball State 98-42 on Monday. WKU lost at Little Rock 63-47 on Sunday.
