The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team kept it rolling with a total team effort, cruising past Florida Atlantic 73-49 on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (13-4 overall, 6-0 Conference USA) had eight players score at least six points and held the Owls to 31 points total over the final three quarters to run its win streak to eight games and remain perfect in conference play.
“It definitely felt like a team win,” WKU freshman guard Jordan Brown said. “I think in practice we put emphasis on moving the ball and having players move around, so it is always good when people are giving the ball up to each other – giving up a good shot for a great shot.”
WKU started slow but quickly got it going, taking complete control right before halftime.
Florida Atlantic (4-12, 0-5) jumped out to a 10-2 lead before the Lady Toppers got on track.
WKU chipped away, taking its first lead on a 3 from Meral Abdelgawad, but FAU answered with a 3 at the horn to take an 18-16 lead at the end of the quarter.
“We just came out to a slow start defensively,” WKU freshman guard Alexis Mead said. “(WKU coach Greg Collins) told us not to worry about the offense, to keep playing good defense. We didn’t play good defense at all that first quarter.”
WKU regained the lead with eight straight points from Selma Kulo early in the second. The Lady Toppers got some distance at the end of the half with Mya Meredith’s 3 and a 3 from Abdelgawad as time expired to push the margin to 41-32.
Macey Blevins and Meredith opened the second half with 3s to make the score 47-32. WKU continued to pull away with the bench playing a big part in the final quarter. Smith sparked a 10-0 run that made the score 63-41 and Teresa Faustino’s layup gave WKU its largest lead at 26 points in the final minute.
Meredith led WKU with 12 points, while Abdelgawad added 10 points. Faustino scored nine points – all in the fourth quarter – while Kulo finished with eight points.
WKU shot 43.3% from the field, going 9-for-20 from 3-point range. The Lady Toppers had 21 assists on 29 field goals.
“We had 19 assists in the last game. We share the ball. We work on that in practice,” Collins said. “It is an unselfish bunch. If anything there are times I have to tell them, ‘You have to look to score.’ ”
Sofia Galeron led FAU with nine points. The Owls shot 32.7% and finished with 23 turnovers that led to 28 points for WKU.
“We are pretty hard to stop when we get in transition,” Collins said. “That wore on FAU today. In the first quarter I think they were pretty good getting back. The second quarter, not quite as good. By the time we got to the third quarter it was harder. I was real proud with how we were able to get that initiated with solid defense and rebounding.
“ ... Everybody was involved defensively and that is what is most important. They made several good plays on ready passes and going and getting steals.”
WKU’s eight-game win streak is the program’s longest win streak since winning 10 straight from in 2019-20. WKU’s 6-0 start in conference is the best since starting 8-0 in 2015-16.
“We are just really focused right,” Mead said. “Really focused on winning, really focused on giving our full effort out there.”
WKU will return to action on Saturday at noon, hosting Florida International. The Lady Toppers beat FIU 63-51 in Miami on Jan. 8 behind 21 points each from Abdelgawad and Meredith.{&end}