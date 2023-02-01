Western Kentucky sophomore guard Mya Meredith (5) looks to move around FAU’s Jada Moore (23) in the Tops’ 66-65 win over the Owls at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
It’s a big stretch for the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team, which plays its next three games on the road beginning at UTSA at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
It’s the start of a two game swing through Texas - with the Lady Toppers facing UTEP for the first time this season at 2 p.m. on Saturday. WKU will then wrap up the three-game road stretch against Conference USA leader and nationally ranked Middle Tennessee on Feb. 9.
The stretch comes with WKU sitting at 11-9, 8-3 in the conference and firmly locked into second place behind MTSU. It’s a stretch that could go a long way toward locking in WKU’s path in next month’s Conference USA Tournament and one WKU coach Greg Collins said will test his team.
It starts with a UTSA team that WKU beat at Diddle Arena 77-69. WKU rallied from 13 down in the first quarter to beat the Roadrunners. Since that win, WKU has won seven out of the last eight games to entrench its spot in second place.
UTSA is 5-15, 3-8 in conference but features one of the top players in the conference in Jordyn Jenkins. The USC transfer averages 20 points a night but was held to a season-low six points in the first meeting.
“UTSA is an excellent team,” Collins said. “They’ve got one of, arguably the best player, (in the conference in) Jenkins. She’s really talented. That young lady can flat out play. They’ve got good pieces around. They’ve got good size inside. They are long and they are aggressive and they are really good.”
UTEP is 13-6 overall, 6-4 in Conference USA just behind WKU in the conference standings. UTEP is 7-2 at home, including a 74-71 loss to North Texas on Saturday. It will be the first of two meetings between the schools down the stretch with UTEP playing at Diddle Arena on March 2.
“El Paso is always a hard place to play,” Collins said. “We’ve had really good teams that have struggled or even lost at UTEP. This is a big road trip for us. If you want to play amongst the top, you have to win on the road.”
And while the Lady Tops are playing the best they have played this season, Collins said the team still isn’t where it wants to be.
“We are still trying to get there,” Collins said. “The first part of the season, we lost some games that we felt like we could win. We were still trying to find our way.
“... We’ve got a lot of players that didn’t play a lot last year that are playing a lot now. They are past the midway point of the season, and they have kind of got their legs under them. They are getting more confident. They are getting a little bit wiser, a little more savvy. We are getting our experience right now. I think that is the biggest difference from where we were then to where we are now.”