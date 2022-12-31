The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team fell short against Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee, dropping an 80-75 decision on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Even in defeat it was another step forward for the Lady Toppers, who followed up a comeback win at Rice on Thursday with a down-to-the wire battle with MTSU on Saturday.
“The last two games we have just played hard the entire game,” freshman guard Acacia Hayes said. “All we really ask for is effort and to play hard the whole entire game. We are doing that on both ends. I feel like we are starting to click and be where we are supposed to be.”
WKU coach Greg Collins said he has learned a lot about his team in a 48-hour span.
“We are a lot tougher than we were a month ago,” Collins said. “We are a little bit wiser, a little bit more edgy than we were … and we are shooting the ball better. It always helps when you make shots.”
WKU (4-7 overall, 1-1 Conference USA) looked to carry the momentum over from Thursday’s 79-74 victory at Rice, a game the Lady Toppers rallied from 12 down to start the fourth. The Lady Toppers led the entire first half, the biggest lead an 18-9 advantage after a reverse layup by Teresa Faustino late in the first quarter.
Middle Tennessee (10-2), playing without second-leading scorer Savannah Wheeler, was able to chip away and cut the deficit to 40-38 by halftime. The Blue Raiders scored the first six points in the second half to surge in front, but WKU battled back -- taking a 55-52 lead on a 3-pointer from Hope Sivori with 2:28 left in the third quarter.
MTSU responded with a 12-0 run over the next four minutes plus to take the lead for good. WKU was unable to get closer than the final margin the rest of the way.
“That gave them the comfort they needed to slow the game down,” Collins said. “We fought back and had some opportunities. We missed some shots. We are putting the ball up there we just have to make sure we are either going to score or they foul us.
“... I’m proud of how the girls competed. Our thoughts go out to Savannah Wheeler. She took a hard hit and she’s out with a concussion right now. We want the best for her. They are a good team obviously and they got a little more experience than we do. We are learning, but I am proud of how hard our kids fought.”
Aaliyah Pitts led WKU with a career-high 21 points, connecting on five of WKU’s 11 3-pointers.
“I think my teammates give me confidence,” Pitts said. “I think we all looked for each other to get that one more pass. I just happened to be the open person on the extra pass. I just tried to knock it down when I was open.”
Hayes, a Murfreesboro, Tenn., native, added a career-high 19 points, while Alexis Mead finished with 11 points.
“It’s my hometown,” Hayes said. “I left them and I wanted to win, but we will see them again. We have more work to do. We have to get ready for North Texas. That is all we are worried about right now.”
WKU shot 38.8% from the field. The Lady Toppers finished with nine turnovers, but MTSU was able to convert that into 23 points.
Jalynn Gregory led Middle Tennessee with 26 points. Kseniya Malashka added 19 points, while Courtney Whitson finished with 15 points.
MTSU shot 45.8% from the field and was 20-for-24 from the free-throw line - 15-for-18 in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t play defense without fouling enough,” Collins said. “It’s hard to play defense when you keep someone at the free-throw line. They got 20 of 24. Twenty of their points came from the free-throw line and that’s our fault for not playing defense better -- or at least better in the eyes of the referees.”
WKU will head back to Texas to face North Texas at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.