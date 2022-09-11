The Western Kentucky soccer team concluded nonconference play with a 1-0 win at Arkansas State on Sunday.
The lone goal came just after halftime in the 48th minute from Kayla Meyer. WKU's (3-3-2) attack had been mounting pressure for several minutes and the Lady Toppers finally broke through when Ansley Cate found Meyer in the box. Meyer got the ball around a defender and fired a shot quickly into the back of the net.
Goalkeeper Alexis Bach was credited with two saves but made several other goal-stopping plays to keep her clean sheet. It was her third shutout of the season. Bach and the WKU defense have given up only six goals in eight matches this season. It was the team's fourth shutout of the year.
Both teams were scoreless going into halftime after a defensive battle for much of the first 45 minutes. In the last eight minutes of the half, WKU fired off three shots to take a 5-2 edge in shots. After the Meyer goal, Arkansas State (2-3-2) was looking to equalize and upped its offensive attack late in the match. With just 35 seconds left, the Red Wolves put on a threatening shot that bounced around the goal line, but never crossed before Bach was able to get it.
WKU will kick off Conference USA play Thursday at Louisiana Tech. The match is set for a 7 p.m. start time.