The Western Kentucky soccer team got the season started on the right foot.
The Lady Toppers used a strong defensive effort to shut out Austin Peay 2-0 in their season opener Thursday at the WKU Soccer Complex.
"As a team we talked about our goals individually and together, and one of the main things was setting the tone for the whole season," WKU junior forward Katie Erwin said. "Obviously last year we didn't set it correctly and how we expected, so being able to get the win in our first game, that's huge just in our mindset and our confidence with this new team that we brought in."
The victory came with another strong defensive effort from WKU, which picked up two shutout victories in its two preseason exhibition wins over UT Martin and Bellarmine.
"We're very confident in each other and we love that. One of our biggest goals coming in was keeping that shutout and being undefeated," WKU senior defender Lyric Schmidt said. "We take pride in it."
The Lady Toppers allowed just two shots, and neither of those were on goal as Arkansas graduate transfer goalkeeper Alexis Bach recorded the clean sheet in her first game in a WKU uniform. The Lady Toppers outshot Austin Peay 23-2 in the match and had eight corner kicks to The Governors' three.
"I thought we did a good job defensively tonight," WKU coach Jason Neidell said. "I think there were a couple of times we gave up some corners that looked like they were going to be really dangerous -- one time in particular we didn't re-mark very well in the box -- so we've got to clean some of that stuff up, but obviously it's early in the season.
" ... Overall I was pretty pleased with our defensive effort. I thought we were pretty stingy and I thought our defending higher up the field was really, really good. I thought when we lost the ball we fought really hard to win it back right away."
Thursday marked the first match that counted at the WKU Soccer Complex since April 9, when the Lady Toppers knocked off Charlotte 1-0 to claim the Conference USA East Division regular-season title. Erwin was the hero in that one, scoring in the final minute to lift the Lady Toppers to victory.
On Thursday, she picked up where she left off on her home turf.
Erwin broke open the scoring with a goal in the 51st minute, and followed with an assist on an Annah Hopkins goal less than four minutes later to give the Lady Toppers a 2-0 lead.
"She has been absolutely fantastic. She was phenomenal tonight," Neidell said. "I probably made a mistake taking her out when I did because she was really feeling it, and I took her out for six or seven minutes to get her a rest and I feel like we lost a little something when I took her off the field. She was exceptional tonight."
The score held from there as WKU was able to get seven players off the bench at least 20 minutes of action in the victory.
Peyton Powell finished with six saves for Austin Peay. The Governors are next scheduled to play at Lipscomb on Sunday at 1 p.m.
WKU now has not lost in its last 10 regular-season matches, dating back to a 4-1 defeat at North Alabama in last season's opener.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to host Union University on Saturday at 7 p.m.