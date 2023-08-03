Western Kentucky’s women’s basketball team will be playing in the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase Nov. 24-26 in Estero, Florida, the tournament organizers announced on Thursday.
The tournament field is made up of eight teams, including six teams that competed in postseason play last season.
WKU will be joined in Estero by 2023 NCAA runner-up Iowa, North Carolina, FGCU, Kansas State, Vermont, Purdue Fort Wayne and Delaware.
The Lady Toppers will take on Kansas State in the first round on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. CT. WKU and Kansas State faced off most recently in the 2021 Preseason WNIT in Manhattan, Kan.
The advancing team will face the winner of North Carolina and Vermont at 4 p.m. CT on Nov. 25 and the losing team will play at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.
All games will be streamed on FloHoops.
This will be the second time that WKU will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Lady Toppers also played in the tournament in the 2016-17 season, facing DePaul, Kent State and George Washington.
Conference USA announces basketball matchups vs. WACConference USA announced the team matchups for the first edition of a two-year scheduling initiative with the Western Athletic Conference on Thursday.
Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball team will host the WAC’s Abilene Christian and visit California Baptist, while the Lady Toppers host Abilene Christian and visit Southern Utah.
Dates and times for the games have not been announced by the conference.
As part of this collaboration, a total of 36 games (18 in each gender) across both men’s and women’s basketball will be contested in 2023-24 featuring CUSA members matching up against WAC counterparts.