Lady Tops close regular season with come from behind win
Western Kentucky junior guard Teresa Faustino lines up to shoot a layup as North Texas freshman guard Ereauna Hardaway reaches to block during the Lady Tops’ 76-67 win March 4 at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky’s women’s basketball team will be playing in the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase Nov. 24-26 in Estero, Florida, the tournament organizers announced on Thursday.