Western Kentucky freshman guard Macey Blevins shoots a three-pointer over Old Dominion senior guard Mariah Adams and graduate guard Iggy Allen in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky freshman guard Alexis Mead shoots a layup as Old Dominion senior forwar Amari Young reaches to block her in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky freshman guard Mya Meredith shoots a layup as Old Dominion senior guard Mariah Adams (1) and graduate guard Iggy Allen (2) reach to block her in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky sophomore guard Teresa Faustino shoots a layup in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior guard Meral Abdelgawad shoots a layup in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky sophomore guard Hope Sivori shoots a three-pointer in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky sophomore forward Selma Kulo shoots a layup in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Old Dominion sophomore guard Joy Campbell blocks a layup by Western Kentucky freshman guard Alexis Mead in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky freshman guard Macey Blevins shoots a three-pointer over Old Dominion senior guard Mariah Adams and graduate guard Iggy Allen in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky freshman guard Alexis Mead shoots a layup as Old Dominion senior forwar Amari Young reaches to block her in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky freshman guard Mya Meredith shoots a layup as Old Dominion senior guard Mariah Adams (1) and graduate guard Iggy Allen (2) reach to block her in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky sophomore guard Teresa Faustino shoots a layup in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior guard Meral Abdelgawad shoots a layup in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky sophomore guard Hope Sivori shoots a three-pointer in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky sophomore forward Selma Kulo shoots a layup in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Old Dominion sophomore guard Joy Campbell blocks a layup by Western Kentucky freshman guard Alexis Mead in the Lady Tops' game against the Monarchs at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team snapped a three-game skid with a 71-57 win over Old Dominion on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (15-7 overall, 8-3 Conference USA) nearly squandered a 26-point lead before righting the ship with a strong fourth quarter to earn the victory.
WKU showed no ill effects of Thursday’s overtime loss to Charlotte with a strong first half, scoring the first six points and racing out to a 12-4 lead in the first five minutes.
The Lady Toppers used a 15-2 run to push the lead to 19 points before Old Dominion's Iggy Allen hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 27-11 after one quarter.
WKU continued to push the pace and the lead continued to grow. A 3 from Jaylin Foster made the score 34-15 with 6:41 left in the half. WKU led by as many as 26 points after a 9-0 spurt made the score 43-17, but ODU scored the final five points of the half to make it a 21 point game.
Old Dominion kept chipping away, opening the second half with 12 straight points to cut WKU’s lead to single digits. Maya Meredith ended the drought with a free throw, but the Monarchs scored the next seven points to make the score 44-41 late in the third quarter.
WKU finally got its first field goal of the second half on an Alexis Mead putback that made the score 49-44 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter and Hope Sivori opened the fourth with a 3 to extend the margin to eight.
Back-to-back 3s from Mead and Sivori made the score 64-50 midway through the fourth and WKU's lead would grow to as many as 17 points in the final minutes.
Five Lady Toppers scored at least 11 points. Mead led the way with 15 points. Meral Abdelgawad and Foster had 13 points each, while Sivori and Meredith finished with 11 points each.
WKU will play at Florida Atlantic at 5 p.m. Thursday.