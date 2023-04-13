As the sun set on the first day of the Conference USA Championship, Western Kentucky's women's golf team sat unofficially, yet in second place as a team.
Due to two weather delays that combined for two hours and 45 minutes, WKU was one of three teams to not complete the full 18 holes of round one, leaving between one and four holes left to play in its opening round at the par-72, 6,102-yard PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
As a team, WKU is 2-under and in second while North Texas, paired with the Lady Toppers, is 4-under. FIU and MTSU are behind the pair in third at 15-over after completing their opening rounds.
Two Lady Toppers are in a tie for first place: fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett and sophomore Catie Craig. The duo is 3-under through 16 and 14 holes, respectively.
Craig started with a pair of bogeys, but carded five birdies in 12 holes since. Barrett fired a 5-under front nine and logged two bogeys on the back.
The Lady Toppers are currently counting a pair of 2-over scores from senior Sarah Arnold and freshman Averi Cline. The pair is tied for 10th currently on the individual leaderboard. Freshman Sydney Hackett ended the day at 9-over with three holes to play.
WKU’s groups will begin at 7 a.m. CT on their respective holes, then will turn around and begin the second round once again at 10:57 a.m. CT.