The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team got back in the win column Saturday at Charlotte with a 60-56 win against the 49ers in Charlotte, N.C.
WKU (11-6 overall, 3-3, Conference USA) has been through the gauntlet in the first six games of conference play, taking on the other six of the top seven teams in the C-USA preseason coaches poll. In the last four games, the Lady Toppers have faced three of the top four C-USA teams in the RPI rankings in Old Dominion (No. 37), Middle Tennessee (No. 47) and Charlotte (No. 48) and went 3-1 in that stretch.
The Lady Toppers were led by Raneem Elgedawy and Meral Abdelgawad, with each scoring 14 points in the game. Elgedawy was one rebound short of a double-double. It was the most Abdelgawad has scored since scoring 15 at Mercer in the second game of the season. She also came up with four offensive rebounds and two steals.
Dee Givens finished with seven points, nine rebounds, four steals and one assist. Whitney Creech added eight points, four assists and three rebounds. Alexis Brewer had six points and four rebounds.
Abdelgawad was the first to score in the game, connecting on a 3-pointer from the wing to give WKU an early lead. The Lady Toppers went ahead 5-2 on a layup from Elgedawy.
Charlotte (11-5, 2-3) responded with back-to-back 3s from Christian Hithe and Jada McMillian to take the lead. Both teams traded baskets, but WKU scored two straight buckets to go ahead by one. Charlotte got the edge heading to the second after outscoring WKU 5-3 from that point on.
Brewer scored four straight points to open the second quarter to give WKU an 18-15 lead. There were eight lead changes through the rest of the quarter, but the Lady Toppers went to halftime with a two-point lead after a layup and free throw from Givens.
The Lady Toppers built on that lead in the third quarter, outscoring the 49ers 14-8 in the frame. Brewer sparked a 10-0 run that continued into the fourth quarter. Abdelgawad capped the third quarter by beating the buzzer with a layup as time expired.
Charlotte rallied in the fourth quarter, getting to within three points twice in the final 1:36. The 49ers went on a 6-0 run, capped off with a layup from Octavia Jett-Wilson, to make it 57-54. Givens answered with a layup on the other end to push it back to five, but Charlotte responded with a layup from Jazmin Harris.
WKU turned it over and Charlotte got the ball with 11 seconds left, but the 49ers missed a layup. Hithe got the offensive rebound, but the was called for traveling. Sherry Porter split a pair of free throws to close out WKU's 60-56 victory.
Jett-Wilson led Charlotte with 17 points off the bench and McMillian had 14.
WKU outrebounded Charlotte, 40-33 and improved to 9-0 on the season when outrebounding its opponents. The Lady Toppers also outscored Charlotte in all but one category, which includes points off of turnovers (17-10), points in the paint (36-32), second-chance points (12-10) and fast-break points (9-8).
The Lady Toppers will be back in action Jan. 25 at Marshall for the last of three straight road games. After facing the Thundering Herd, five of the next seven games will be played at E.A. Diddle Arena.
