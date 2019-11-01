Weather Alert

.TEMPERATURES WILL BOTTOM OUT IN THE MID AND UPPER 20S THIS MORNING CREATING A HARD FREEZE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...LOWS IN THE MID AND UPPER 20S THIS MORNING. SEVERAL HOURS OF SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES. * WHERE...SOUTH-CENTRAL INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&