Western Kentucky's women's tennis team claimed a 4-0 win against Alabama State on Wednesday in Montgomery, Ala.
The Lady Toppers improved to 11-6 on the season, while Alabama State moved to 7-6.
After dropping the doubles point on Monday, WKU got back in rhythm on Wednesday, taking the early 1-0 lead.
The No. 3 duo of Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez swept their match on Court 3, while the No. 2 pair of Laura Bernardos and Mariana Zegada clinched the first point by a score of 6-1. The match on Court 1 went unfinished.
Into singles play, the Lady Toppers were able the end it shortly, winning three consecutive matches to in straight sets to win the match.
At No. 2, Bernardos finished first. She won 6-0, 6-1 only dropping one game in two sets. She gets her 10th win of the season, and becomes the second Lady Topper to reach double-digit wins this season. Martinez finished soon after at the No. 6 spot, getting her second singles win of the year, 6-2, 6-4. The last match to finish was on Court 3. Paola Cortez secured the victory for WKU, winning 6-3, 6-2. Cortez improves to 9-6 in singles on the campaign.
With the match already decided, the final three matches went unfinished.
"II thought we played very decisive in doubles, which was good to see." WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "In singles, we played very well in many of our first sets, which put a tremendous amount of pressure on Alabama State."
The Lady Toppers were set to finish their three match road trip Thursday with a matchup at Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Ala.