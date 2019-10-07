Western Kentucky's volleyball team continued its tear on Sunday, sweeping visiting Marshall 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-18) to extend the team's win streak to 13th consecutive matches.
The victory also marked WKU’s NCAA-best 12th sweep of the season.
"We really talked about just kind of returning to who we are, playing with energy, and having fun playing the game, doing all those kinds of things,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “It really showed today. We played with great energy throughout the match, but we also executed at a really high level. We have won a lot of matches this year being carried by two or three separate phases of the game, and today we were truly clicking on all cylinders. We played really well in every phase of the game, and it showed in the result."
WKU’s 17-1 record matches the second-best start in program history, which came during the 2011 campaign. The only season with more wins before the squad’s second loss was 2005, when WKU opened the year 18-1.
The Lady Toppers are now 3-0 in Conference USA play and ended the Thundering Herd’s five-match win streak. Marshall fell to 12-5 on the season and 3-1 in league play with the loss.
As a team, WKU hit .378 while holding Marshall to a .057 clip. It marked the second time this season WKU has held an opponent to a hitting percentage below .100.
The Lady Tops' Lauren Matthews racked up 17 kills on 28 errorless swings from the middle for a .607 hitting percentage. Paige Briggs joined her in double digits with 10 kills on a .364 clip to go along with her 10 digs to mark her ninth double-double outing of the season.
The Lady Toppers rattled off 47 kills while limiting Marshall to just 23. Defensively, the Tops racked up 45 digs, led by Briggs’ 10. Logan Kael and Hallie Shelton each added nine while Emma Kowalkowski recorded seven digs.
WKU out-blocked the Thundering Herd – C-USA’s top blocking squad entering the match – by a 6-4 margin. Katie Isenbarger led everyone with four blocks. Nadia Dieudonne added a trio of blocks while Matthews posted two more.
From the service line, WKU saw five different players register an ace as the squad tallied seven. Briggs and Ashley Hood recorded two each, while the Tops’ defensive effort allowed Marshall just one on the day.
After a month of playing in E.A. Diddle Arena while racking up a 11-0 record at home, WKU will hit the road for its next three matches. The Lady Tops open the trip at Florida Atlantic on Friday before heading down the road to FIU for a Sunday game.
