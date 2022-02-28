Western Kentucky's women's tennis team scored two wins Sunday against UT Chattanooga and Tennessee State.
WKU got off to a 1-0 start against UT Chattanooga by winning the doubles point. After losing at the No. 2 position, the Lady Toppers bounced back. The No. 3 pair of Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez evened the score by winning 6-4. The No. 1 duo of Paola Cortez and Cora-Lynn von Dungern clinched the doubles point, winning 6-3.
Going into singles play, the Mocs were able to tie the score 1-all after winning at the No. 4 spot. Laura Bernardos put the Lady Tops back in the lead, winning 6-3, 6-1. UT Chattanooga responded, winning at the No. 5 spot and tying the match 2-2.
Cortez took care of business at No. 3, taking the three-set match, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, giving WKU the 3-2 edge. Von Dungern clinched the match at No. 1, winning in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Having the victory already in hand, the final match was played out, going in favor of the Mocs, making the final score 4-3.
"What a great college tennis match. We had to fight very hard against a really good UT Chattanooga team. It is really rare to get three wins at one, two, and three to win a match. Those are the three toughest opponents you are going up against," WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "For us to pull this out and win at the top three positions, while being down in the third in two of those matches, it was a great effort by the team."
The Lady Toppers won the doubles point against Tennessee State for the third straight match. There were only two doubles matches played, giving WKU the victory at No. 3 winning by default. Only needing one more win to clinch the point, the No. 2 pair of Bernardos and Rachel Hermanova won their match, 6-0.
In singles play, the Lady Toppers just needed to win two matches to secure the victory against the Tigers, due to Blanco getting the victory at the No. 6 spot by default. Taylor Shaw and Alexis Cramer swept at the No. 4 and No. 5 positions, both winning 6-0, 6-0. With WKU having already won the match, the rest of the matches went in favor of the Lady Tops. Bernardos took the decision in the No. 1 slot, 6-1, 6-1. Cortez won at No. 2, 6-0, 6-1. Hermanova gave WKU the 7-0 sweep, winning 6-0, 7-6 (1) at the No. 3 spot.
"We played well in our second match of the day. Today, we played well in both matches. The second match is always where conditioning comes in to play and we passed the test," Davis said. "The team is very happy to be 8-3, but we know we have a challenge ahead of us this week with three tough opponents Friday, Saturday, and Sunday."
The Lady Toppers have a full weekend of home matches upcoming in Bowling Green, with matchups against Austin Peay on Friday, SIU Edwardsville on Saturday and Belmont on March 6. WKU and the Governors will begin play at 7 p.m. Friday.